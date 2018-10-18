search on deccanchronicle.com
Vinta Nanda files police complaint against Alok Nath

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2018, 9:24 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 9:26 am IST
In the ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post.
Vinta Nanda has credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.
Mumbai: Writer-producer Vinta Nanda on Wednesday lodged a complaint with police against actor Alok Nath, who allegedly raped and sexually harassed her in the 90s.

This comes just days after Nath filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda.
Speaking to ANI outside the Oshiwara police station, Vinta said, "I have lodged a complaint, which has been accepted by the police. The officials have been really helpful and the process went easy and smooth."

 

However, she said that it wasn't easy to recount the whole event which took place almost two decades ago.

In the ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post. She was the writer and producer of tele serial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.

In the wake of these allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) also issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

