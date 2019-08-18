Entertainment Bollywood 18 Aug 2019 Photo: Lisa Haydon a ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Photo: Lisa Haydon announces second pregnancy with lovely post, flaunts baby bump

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 11:59 am IST
Bollywood also showered love upon the soon-to-be-mother.
Lisa Haydon.
 Lisa Haydon.

Mumbai: Actor-model Lisa Haydon can't wait to welcome her baby No. 2. Flaunting her baby bump, the diva posted a picture on social media.

She took to Instagram on Saturday evening to post a snapshot where she along with her husband and son can be seen enjoying on a beach while sporting a navy blue swimsuit.

 

Referring to her pregnant belly, she captioned her post, "Party of four on the way".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Party of four on the way 🥳

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

Bollywood also showered love upon the soon-to-be-mother.

Starting from Sonam Kapoor who worked with Lisa in 'Aisha' to Amy Jackson, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta and others congratulated the 'Housefull 3' actor.
She gave birth to her first baby boy back in the year 2017, about which she also announced on social media, while flaunting her baby bump.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Baadshaho.'
Before that, she entertained the audience with her role in flicks like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' 'Queen,' 'Rascals,' 'The Shaukeens' and 'Santa Banta Pvt Ltd.

...
Tags: lisa haydon, lisa haydon baby-bump, lisa haydon husband, lisa haydon instagram


Related Stories

Photos: Lisa Haydon and son Zack's cute moments from summer vacay are hard to miss
Lisa Haydon shares picture of breastfeeding son, credits it for her weight loss
Lisa Haydon is the newest adorable mommy in town!
Lisa Haydon shares pictures of her beautiful son Zack Lalvani

Latest From Entertainment

Tushar Yuvraj Kamble.

Here's all about Tushar Yuvraj Kamble - an artist by heart

Viren Sharma.

Meet Viren Sharma - a person who provides the most beautiful pets to celebrities!

Bishal Kumar Das.

Bishal Kumar Das is going across the globe

Kunal Motwani with Bollywood diva Sunny Leone.

Here's all about Kunal Motwani's successful journey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ajay Devgn kicks off football lessons

Ajay Devgn

Ekta Kapoor-Kangana Ranaut fall-out

Kangana Ranaut

Ranveer Singh to be ‘Daddie’ soon?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Kriti Sanon’s next is a thriller

Kriti Sanon

Being grounded is very important: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham