Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Television 18 Jun 2019 Woman who accused Ka ...
Entertainment, Television

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape held for staged attack

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 11:39 am IST
The actor was granted bail by The Bombay High Court last Friday.
Karan Oberoi.
 Karan Oberoi.

Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman, who had accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of rape and extortion, was Monday arrested for allegedly staging an attack on herself last month. The woman had lodged a police complaint that she was attacked on May 25 by two motorcycle-borne men while out on a morning walk.

Police had earlier nabbed her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan in connection with what it claimed was an orchestrated attack. The woman had filed a case against Oberoi for raping her under the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money with her video clips, following which the actor was arrested by Oshiwara police early June.

 

The actor was granted bail by The Bombay High Court last Friday. While granting relief to Oberoi, the judge noted that the woman, on May 25, "orchestrated" a fake attack on herself and tried to make it look like she was targeted because of her complaint against the actor.

The judge had also reprimanded police for the way the probe was being conducted. "Much needs to be said about the manner in which probe has been carried out. The police is yet to seize the mobile phones of the complainant. We expect the police to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation," Justice Revati Mohite Dere had said.

...
Tags: karan oberoi, rape case, police, controversy, tv actor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol.

Sunny Deol's son Karan's debut film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' to release on this date

Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor loves rains and here's all you need to know about this relationship!

Salman Khan during his workout. (Instagram)

Watch: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

Hrithik Roshan in the still from the film. (Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan has surpassed all my expectations, Anand Kumar on 'Super 30'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Egyptian Museum temporarily closed for tourists

Tourism is a key sector in Egypt’s economy and a major source of foreign revenue. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

Salman Khan during his workout. (Instagram)
 

Apple Find My Friends app saves young girl stuck in car wreckage

Macy was unable to reach her iPhone to answer the repeated attempts by her family to reach her.
 

5G iPhones confirmed ahead of 2019 Apple smartphone event

Kuo claims that the first iPhones that are 5G capable will be introduced next year.
 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan makes stunning red carpet debut at French Riviera; see pics

Hina Khan at Cannes Film Festival 2019. (Photo: AP/ Arthur Mola/Invision)

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 review: An emotional rollercoaster

Scene from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 (Photo: HBO)

Spruced up telly

Used for representational purposes only

Hardik Pandya trolled for being Krystal D'souza's brother; here's what happened next

Krystal D'souza with Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Instagram)

What? Over 2 lakh GoT fans sign petition to remake final season with competent makers

Scene from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 (Photo: HBO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham