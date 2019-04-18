LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 18 Apr 2019 Tanushree Dutta ques ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta questions Ajay Devgn for working with #MeToo accused Alok Nath

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Vinita Nanda had accused Alok nath of allegedly raping her.
Tanushree Dutta
 Tanushree Dutta

Actress Tanushree Dutta has voiced her opinion again but this time against actor-producer Ajay Devgn for continuing to work with rape accused Alok Nath in the film De De Pyaar De.

“Tinsel town is full of liars, show-offs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the signpost is pointing currently at Ajay Devgn. During the #MeToo movement in India, the actor had tweeted and sworn never to work with those accused and now in a surprising and convenient turn of events is working with rape and harassment accused Alok Nath and supporting him to make a comeback to Bollywood,” Tanushree said in a statement.

 

Ajay DevgnAjay Devgn

Vinita Nanda had accused Alok nath of allegedly raping her.

“Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Alok Nath is in the film, so if Ajay and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions and given Vinta Nanda the respect she deserves, but they had to keep the alleged rapist in their film and rub it on not only Vinta’s but on all our faces as a show of solidarity with all rapists, molesters and harassers of Bollywood...”

She further goes on to add “It’s time India wakes up and stops worshiping these morally bankrupt actors,directors,producers and others who clearly put on a facade of being family men just to promote their careers that they build on the tears of women...”

...
Tags: tanushree dutta, ajay devgn, #metoo, alok nath, de de pyaar de


Latest From Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra

Dates with destiny

In her latest video, Shilpa Shetty is seen doing lifts with her son Viaan, who seems to be enjoying it.

Shilpa Shetty’s workout session with son

Sreenu Vaitla

Sreenu Vaitla’s next, a multi-starrer

Bandla Ganesh

Bandla Ganesh returns to acting!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections onboard, in a shocking statement the former BJP MLA Raju Kage lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him a black buffalo. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Did you know Alex Rodriguez rehearsed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez with assistant

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

No action on Ambati Rayudu for sarcastic tweet: BCCI official

Rayudu missed out on World Cup berth after three failures against Australia at home last month. (Photo: PTI / File)
 

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 launch is not imminent

There is a lot of information regarding Sony’s PS5 but the biggest takeaway here is that it will be backward compatible. (Photo:Signature Dumary / YouTube)
 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Randeep bats for Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda

Rani Mukherjee’s Mardaani 2 on cybercrime?

Rani had delivered an outstanding performance in Mardaani, which spoke about child trafficking rackets and the sequel will yet again speak about an unusual subject.

Bharat clashes with CWC 2019

Salman’s recent production Notebook failed at the turnstiles and Bharat is an important film for him.

Randeep harassed my sister Kangana: 'Manikarnika' actor sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Randeep Hooda. (Photo: Instagram)

India’s Most Wanted: Terror redefined

The heady anonymity of being India’s Osama is an interesting platform of evil to explore in cinema.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham