And 10 years went by: Amitabh Bachchan on completing a decade of blogging

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today clocked in 10 years of blogging and said he did not realise how time flew by.

The 75-year-old actor, who regularly shares his thoughts, said his personal blog was "the warmest and most hospitable in the entire world" for his Ef (extended family) of fans and followers.

"10 years! April 17, 2008 a few words went out to the world of the airs... And in the waves of connection some of them carried a recognise of them and sent some sentiments back .. and the next and the next and the next... And 10 years went by...

"I knew no one... And neither did any of you... And then we all came to know each other and built a home... The warmest and most hospitable in the entire world," Bachchan wrote.

The veteran actor said for him, every day was a "celebration" and every day is lived in harmony was "the ultimate celebration".

He added when his fans do not respond to his posts, he fears that there has been a "loss".

"... It is not just the continuity of my writings... It is also the continuity of your feelings as well... When you do not respond, I fear there has been a loss... A loss is unbearable and so it remains constant... The joint family of the Ef... The Ef does not need elaboration... It is now in developed character, a world , a living, a constant by itself .. it has strength of its existence and the affection of millions...

"... Celebrations bring wishes and counter wishes... We can do without them... We have for so many years... And we may and shall continue... As ever before," he said.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in '103 Not Out' alongside Rishi Kapoor and has 'Thugs of Hindostan' later this year.