search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

And 10 years went by: Amitabh Bachchan on completing a decade of blogging

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 9:14 am IST
The 75-year-old actor said his personal blog was "the warmest and most hospitable in the entire world".
Amitabh Bachchan.
 Amitabh Bachchan.

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today clocked in 10 years of blogging and said he did not realise how time flew by.

The 75-year-old actor, who regularly shares his thoughts, said his personal blog was "the warmest and most hospitable in the entire world" for his Ef (extended family) of fans and followers.

 

"10 years! April 17, 2008 a few words went out to the world of the airs... And in the waves of connection some of them carried a recognise of them and sent some sentiments back .. and the next and the next and the next... And 10 years went by...

"I knew no one... And neither did any of you... And then we all came to know each other and built a home... The warmest and most hospitable in the entire world," Bachchan wrote.

The veteran actor said for him, every day was a "celebration" and every day is lived in harmony was "the ultimate celebration".

He added when his fans do not respond to his posts, he fears that there has been a "loss".

"... It is not just the continuity of my writings... It is also the continuity of your feelings as well... When you do not respond, I fear there has been a loss... A loss is unbearable and so it remains constant... The joint family of the Ef... The Ef does not need elaboration... It is now in developed character, a world , a living, a constant by itself .. it has strength of its existence and the affection of millions...

"... Celebrations bring wishes and counter wishes... We can do without them... We have for so many years... And we may and shall continue... As ever before," he said.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in '103 Not Out' alongside Rishi Kapoor and has 'Thugs of Hindostan' later this year.

Tags: amitabh bachchan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Are Salman Khan and Bobby Deol the next Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan?
Amitabh Bachchan turns composer, Rishi Kapoor becomes singer for 102 Not Out
Amitabh Bachchan reveals pictures from the sets of Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa
Shoebite release: Still uncertainty over Amitabh Bachchan starrer


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chef Gordon Ramsay surprises Twitter by announcing he will try vegan food

On earlier occasions, the Chef has invited trouble as he had mocked vegans and the vegan food (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 official teaser is here: All we know so far

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Summoned by Kolkata Police, cricketer stays back

While Mohammed Shami denied all the allegations, Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against the cricketer. An FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Jadavpur police station of the city. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Now, beer lovers can toast Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding with new brew

According to the brewer, the pale ale is made from barley grown in Windsor’s royal farm. (Photo: AFP)
 

How to schedule WhatsApp and Facebook messages with ease?

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Microsoft, Facebook, others vow not to aid government cyberattacks

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord, which vows to protect all customers from attacks regardless of geopolitical or criminal motive, follows a year that witnessed an unprecedented level of destructive cyber attacks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Banita Sandhu goes back to books

Banita Sandhu

Difficult to shake off Dan: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Priyanka Chopra comes on board for Salman Khan's Bharat

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Film’s success fails to work for Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Give me more, says Rani Mukerji post Hichki

Rani Mukerji
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham