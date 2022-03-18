Entertainment Bollywood 18 Mar 2022 'The Kashmir Fi ...
'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2022, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 3:06 pm IST
Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock under the 'Y' category security
Vivek Agnihotri
 Vivek Agnihotri

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has been given 'Y' category security by the CRPF wherever he travels across India, official sources said.

The decision to provide the 'Y' category security to Agnihotri by CRPF across India has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said.

 

The decision to provide the 'Y' category security to Agnihotri by CRPF across India has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said.

The third-highest category of security in the country has been given to Agnihotri because of the filmmaker's increased threat perception after the release of the 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

...
