search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Can Dhoni steer India through? (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Richardson removes Virat Kohli; eyes on Dhoni, Jadhav
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

I'm Rajput, will destroy you: Kangana Ranaut to Karni Sena on Manikarnika row

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2019, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Ranaut who has directed and plays the titular role in the film said she is willing to fight it down with Karni Sena if need be.
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika.
 Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is being touted as one of the most anticipated movie of the year. However, days before the release of the movie Karni Sena protested against the release of the film. The movie is a biopic on the life of Rani Lakshmibai, who revolted against the British Raj in 1857.

Kangana Ranaut who has directed and plays the titular role in the movie said she is willing to fight it down with Karni Sena if need be.

 

Speaking to an online portal on this issue, Kangana said, "Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them".

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi himself has been closely involved with the film. Joshi has penned the dialogues and lyrics of the songs in the film and was even present at the launch of the song ‘Bharat’ earlier this week and even went on to say that the message in the movie is “Desh Prem Jatao” (Express Love for your motherland).

A special screening of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has also been organised for President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, and will be releasing on January 25.

...
Tags: manikarnika: the queen of jhansi, kangana ranaut




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sonchiriya: 50-60 fighters from Punjab “trained formally” for the film

Sonchiriya poster.

Richa Chadha on Rajkumar Hirani: He is one of the directors with the cleanest image

Richa Chadha and Rajkumar Hirani

Rakul Preet Singh hits back at haters on social media; read tweets

Rakul Preet Singh

Alia Bhatt urges CBFC to lift 'ban' from her mom's film 'No Fathers in Kashmir'

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razan in a still from 'Raazi'.

Shah Rukh Khan: 'I never allow my failure to defeat me'

Shah Rukh Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham