search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

SC strikes down 4 states’ ban against 'Padmaavat', gives nod for release

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the notification issued by four state governments ‘banning’ the controversial film.
Deepika Padukone plays the lead character in 'Padmaavat.'
 Deepika Padukone plays the lead character in 'Padmaavat.'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the decks for the all-India release of controversial movie 'Padmaavat' on January 25, and stayed notifications and orders issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also restrained any other state from issuing such notifications and orders prohibiting exhibition of the movie.

 

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that the states are obliged to maintain law and order.

"We direct that there shall be a stay of operation on the notification and orders issued, and we also restrain other states from issuing such notifications or orders in this matter," the bench said in its interim order.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, representing Viacom 18 and other producers of the movie, told the bench that states have no power to issue such notifications banning exhibition of a film when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given a certificate of release.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing in March.

The producers had approached the top court challenging the notification and orders issued by four states, Gujarat Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh,  prohibiting exhibition of the film.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana, informed the bench that notification and order has been issued by states of Gujarat and Rajasthan only.

Governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had declared that they will not allow screening of the movie, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

The producers submitted that the movie has undergone changes, including in its title, as suggested by the CBFC.

Asserting that the film has been cleared by the CBFC, the plea has said that the states cannot impose a blanket ban on a film, and its screening can be suspended in a particular area or areas on account of law and order problem, not across the states.

Politicians of all hues, including some chief ministers, recently made public statements on the film, with many of them being against it.

The film is based on the saga of the historic battle of 13th century between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

The set of the movie was vandalised twice, in Jaipur and Kolhapur, while its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was roughed up by members of the Karni Sena last year.

Tags: padmaavat, padmavati, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Padmaavat: Makers move SC over states' ban; Rajputs block highway in protest
Padmaavat: Allahabad HC issues contempt notice to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi
After clearing Padmaavat for release, CBFC in panic mode and on the edge
Despite CBFC clearance, Haryana bans release of 'Padmaavat'
Padmaavat: Karni Sena vandalises MP school for playing Ghoomar song, 1 injured


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ICC Awards 2017: Virat Kohli bags top honours; named ODI, Test captain

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Justin Trudeau Celebrates Pongal, Internet goes into meltdown

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau celebrates Pongal. (Photo: Facebook/ Justin Trudeau)
 

Teenager gets throat ripped open while eating sandwich

The rare condition sees white blood cells build up in the lining of the tube con necting the mouth and stomach, which can lead to tearing and choking. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twinkle Khanna to talk about PadMan at The Oxford University

Twinkle khanna is a producer of 'PadMan'.
 

Is it time to drop Cheteshwar Pujara from Indian Test team?

Cheteshwar Pujara’s record plunges to 843 runs in 16 Tests and 31 innings, with a solitary hundred, which came in South Africa in 2013, and three fifties against his name, and at an average of 27.19, a whopping 23.90 less than his career average of 51.09 when India travel to England, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Prabhas to romance with Deepika Padukone in his Bollywood debut?

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Padmaavat: Makers move SC over states' ban; Rajputs block highway in protest

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmaavat.'

Did Taapsee take a dig at Virushka again? Actress says she won't hide her marriage

Taapsee Pannu does not seem to be too fond of the manner Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married.

Even if my films don't work, its music should: Jackky at Dil Juunglee trailer launch

The first look poster of Jackky Bhagnani-backed 'Dil Juunglee' was released few days ago.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 becomes a case study at IIM Ahmedabad

Poster of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham