Biker brushes against Ranveer’s Rs 1 cr car!

Actor Ranveer Singh was driving to Bandra for a meeting earlier this week when a biker brushed against his Mercedes GL 350D at a traffic signal. Not someone who lets his staff do the checking, the Gully Boy himself inspected the damage.

“Well, the car is worth almost a crore of rupees for a top-end model, and Baba (as the paps call him) got down from the car and inspected the damage along with his driver and the rest of the staff. Thankfully no one mobbed him. He had got out on impulse and was not even wearing a mask,” says our source.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is known to be garrulous with both paps and fans, but this time he quickly got back in his car before anyone at the signal recognized him.

The paps of course knew it was his car, because they know the registration number by heart.