The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Entertainment Bollywood 17 Oct 2020 Biker brushes agains ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Biker brushes against Ranveer’s Rs 1 cr car!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2020, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
The Gully Boy himself inspected the damage
Ranveer Singh inspecting the damage
 Ranveer Singh inspecting the damage

Actor Ranveer Singh was driving to Bandra for a meeting earlier this week when a biker brushed against his Mercedes GL 350D at a traffic signal. Not someone who lets his staff do the checking, the Gully Boy himself inspected the damage.

“Well, the car is worth almost a crore of rupees for a top-end model, and Baba (as the paps call him) got down from the car and inspected the damage along with his driver and the rest of the staff. Thankfully no one mobbed him. He had got out on impulse and was not even wearing a mask,” says our source.

 

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is known to be garrulous with both paps and fans, but this time he quickly got back in his car before anyone at the signal recognized him.

The paps of course knew it was his car, because they know the registration number by heart.

...
Tags: ranveer singh


Latest From Entertainment

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna’s gesture to Kumar Sai

Actor Satya Dev with director Sharan Koppisetty at the launch

Satya Dev on a signing spree...

Nithya Menen and Ashok Selvan on the sets of Ninnila ninnila

Nithya Menen doing a multilingual film

Colour Photo movie film crew

Suhas turns lead actor



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KKR Match 32, Mumbai Indians win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KXI Match 31, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KXIP Match 31, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt back at work

Sanjay Dutt

Anushka Sharma welcomes Bhumi to veg club

Bhumi Pednekar

Abetment to suicide not ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI

Pic courtesy: Sushant Insta profile

Look, Khaali Peeli, you can't call girls goriya anymore

A scene from the Khaali Peeli, which premieres on Zee Plex on October 2.

Homage to Om Puri

Rickshawala movie poster
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham