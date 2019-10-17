Entertainment Bollywood 17 Oct 2019 Payal Rohatgi slams ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Payal Rohatgi slams anti-Muslim comments

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Oct 17, 2019, 12:25 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 3:39 am IST
Payal wishes to reiterate that being a devoted Hindu is not akin to being anti-Muslim.
Payal Rohatgi
 Payal Rohatgi

In a video that has gone viral, actor Payal Rohatgi can be seen negotiating a deal for a huge sum of money. The video claims this as proof of the fact that the fiercely pro-Hindu actress takes money to tweet against the Muslim community.

When asked about the matter, the actress defended herself against what she called an ‘outrageous charge’, saying: “This is an eight-nine-year-old video now being fished out to malign me. If you’ve seen the video, you would know that nowhere is it mentioned what the nature of the deal was or what the negotiation was about.”

 

Furthermore, when asked if this a case of deliberately wrong billing, she says yes without a thought. “This was a deal for an entertainment project which I was discussing. This was before demonetisation when a lot of deals were done in cash. So like I said this old video, where there is no mention of any country or community, is being used to allege that I take money to tweet against Pakistan and Muslims. It is fine to say I am seen talking cash in the video, but nowhere is there any mention of Muslims. Eight years ago, when this video was recorded, there was no Facebook, not even WhatsApp. Twitter was not popular eight years back. So where is the question of using social media to spread hatred?” she asks.

Payal wishes to reiterate that being a devoted Hindu is not akin to being anti-Muslim. “These are baseless assumptions based on extremely faulty logic. I am a proud Hindu, but that doesn’t I mean I disrespect others’ religion.”

As for her political aspirations, she says: “Agar politics hona hoga, toh hoga. Abhi toh sirf yoga. I never make plans, because whenever I do I find out God has other plans. God has given me a life and the power to think. I have a lot of Muslim friends in the entertainment industry. It’s wrong to say in India that a certain community is targeted while Hindus are allowed to flourish. This is wrong. Every community is allowed to flourish.”

Payal sees a conspiracy in the attempts to prove her an anti-Muslim Hindu. “ By twisting my words, they are trying to turn the Indian Muslim community against me. The so-called secular section of the country hates Hindus. Their intentions are not correct. I only tweet videos from third parties which wrongly try to influence one community against another. Why is mob lynching being seen as a Hindu phenomenon? Lynchings are not restricted to one community. Why are the seculars trying to degrade Hindus by talking about Hindu terrorism? If there was any such thing, there would be Hindu nations all across the world,” she concludes.

...
Tags: payal rohatgi, muslim community, pro-hindu actress


Latest From Entertainment

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez’s remorse

Shakira

Shakira’s Super Bowl birthday bash

Odette and Dave Annable

The Annables separate

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Another boy for Miranda Kerr



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
 

All-women Marvel movie would be 'explosive, unstoppable': Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson.
 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor gushes over Kalki Koechlin

Kareena Kapoor

Taming the trolls

Diana Penty

Salman Khan’s smart scheduling

Salman Khan

Boman Irani is back with a bang

Boman Irani

Radhika Madan is ready for Angrezi Medium

Radhika Madan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham