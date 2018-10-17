search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wrap Abu Dhabi schedule of 'Bharat', see photo

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 9:07 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 9:09 am IST
Katrina took to her Instagram to announce the news along with a selfie with her co-stars Salman Khan and Sunil Grover.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in ‘Bharat.’
 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in ‘Bharat.’

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat'.

Katrina took to her official Instagram account to announce the news along with a selfie with her co-stars Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. She wrote, "Schedule wrap #bharat @aliabbaszafar went for shopping"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Schedule wrap🌟#bharat @aliabbaszafar went for shopping 🛒 😎

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

While Salman has conveniently cropped half of himself from the selfie,Katrina looks exquisite and beautiful in a pink kurti. Sunil, on the other hand, curiously poses for the camera.

To keep the excitement of their fans growing, the team has been actively sharing behind the scenes pictures and glimpses from the sets of the film.

The team had wrapped up the Malta schedule two months back and shared some amazing pictures from the location, while the first schedule of the romantic thriller was wrapped up in Mumbai.

'Bharat' is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and the 2017 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The 'Dabangg' star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

After Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out of the film, Katrina Kaif was roped in to play the lead, opposite the 'Kick' star. The film also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The flick is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan', which also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is slated to release on November 8, 2018.

The 'Bang Bang' star also has 'Zero', where she is sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and the film will release on December 21, 2018.

Tags: salman khan, katrina kaif, bharat movie, sunil grover


Related Stories

Varun Dhawan to have guest appearance in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat?
Priyanka Chopra to sport various looks for The Sky Is Pink, like Bharat would've had
#MeToo: Salman Khan’s ex-flame Somy Ali opens up on sexual assault at age of 5
Salman Khan to launch his own gym equipment range
Varun sharma wants to work with Salman Khan


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on their screens.
 

Runny nose dismissed as sinus infection turns out to be rare nasal cancer

It is still not known if the child is doing better after her diagnosis started (Photo: AFP)
 

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched

The Nokia 7X is expected to be launched as the Nokia 7.1 Plus globally, including India.
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
 

Lenovo K9 with four cameras launched for Rs 8,999

The K9 is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
 

Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's best player by far: Paul Dickov

Despite the absence of chief orchestrator Kevin de Bruyne, the diminutive playmaker has left no stone unturned in showcasing his masterclass which has left many impressed including club legend Paul Dickov. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

No celebration for the Dream Girl

Hema Malini

Akshay Kumar asked Arjun Kapoor to ‘have a blast and enjoy’ Namaste England

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Thugs of Hindostan Vashmalle song: Big B and Aamir Khan’s energy is infectious

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Vashmalle song. (Courtesy: YouTube/ YRF)

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor.

Koffee With Karan season 6: Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan Johar

Aamir Khan on 'Koffee with Karan' Season 6. (Courtesy: Karan Johar's Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham