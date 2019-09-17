Entertainment Bollywood 17 Sep 2019 Abhishek Bachchan st ...
Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for Ajay Devgn's 'The Big Bull'

The actor took to Instagram to share the news.
Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan on Monday started filming his next, "The Big Bull". The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

"Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes," Abhishek captioned the photo of the film's clapboard.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. 🙏 @ajaydevgn #KookieGulati @anandpandit

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Kookie Gulati is directing the film with Ajay Devgn attached to produce. Abhishek and Ajay previously featured together in 2012's "Bol Bachchan".

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's "Manmarziyaan".

