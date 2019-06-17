Jr NTR and Ram Charan's next 'RRR' earns overseas theatrical rights for Rs 70 crores

Mumbai: India's most awaited upcoming film, RRR, an SS Rajamouli directorial has broken all records among the movies by raking high on overseas theatrical rights with a whopping amount of Rs 70 Crores.

According to the sources from the industry, the makers of RRR were on a huge bankroll with overseas theatrical rights of worth approximately 70 Crores fetched from Phars Films, an overseas film distribution house. The movie has been made on an estimated budget of 300 crores.

The interesting insight about RRR is that the movie's team has completed the film's first schedule and the team is working on the film's second schedule, now.

The film deals with a fictional story revolving around freedom fighters of the year 1920, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj. The story is a fictional retelling of their lives before they became public figures which are already getting the fans excited.

Once the movie is set to release in theatres, it will surely set the records raking with its strong narrative and impressive visual depictions, as well as its detailed cinematography by the master director, SS Rajamoulli.

RRR is a period action film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and also being dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. Written by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.