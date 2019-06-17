Cricket World Cup 2019

It deserved not to do well: Varun Dhawan opens up on his first failure 'Kalank'

Published Jun 17, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Varun Dhawan says the failure of his last release 'Kalank' has affected him a lot but it was a learning experience.
Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)
 Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan says the failure of his last release "Kalank" has affected him a lot but it was a learning experience.

Ever since Varun made his debut with 2012's "Student of the Year", he has delivered 11 back-to-back hits until "Kalank". The big budget multi-starrer, directed by Abhishek Varman, and co-produced by Karan Johar received negative reviews from both critics and audience.

 

"It affected me. The film wasn't liked by the audience. And it deserved not to do well. It is very clear if the audience likes a film it should do well and they did not like 'Kalank'. It is a learning for me. I have processed it and learnt what I had to from it and (I am taking it in stride)," Varun told PTI.

The 32-year-old actor, whose last two films "October" and "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India" received critical acclaim and did average business, said success and failure is a part of life. "Sometimes something doesn't work and then overall things go wrong. It is for the first time I went through a failure and it had to affect me.

"If it did not affect me, it would mean I don't love my films. I love my films to death. I am glad it affected me. Now I am in a good space. And I am excited about my next film 'Street Dancer' and looking forward to doing 'Coolie No 1'," he added.

Varun was also supposed to be a part of Shashank Khaitan's "Ranbhoomi", but he said he is completely immersed in Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer" that will hit screens on January 24. He will soon begin work on the remake version of "Coolie No 1", to be directed by his father David Dhawan.

Tags: varun dhawan, kalank, varun dhawan on kalank failure, kalank movie
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


