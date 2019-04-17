LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 17 Apr 2019 Randeep harassed my ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Randeep harassed my sister Kangana: 'Manikarnika' actor sister Rangoli Chandel

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 17, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Randeep's comment didn't go well with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel as she slammed the actor badly on Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Randeep Hooda. (Photo: Instagram)
 Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Randeep Hooda. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt cat-fight is getting worse day by day. After Kangana expressed her embarrassment over her comparison with Alia, the 'Kalank' actor took this comment sportingly and told Pinkvilla, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I'd just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."

Soon after Alia's comment, her 'Highway' co-star Randeep Hooda supported the actress and took a dig at Kangana on Twitter. He wrote, "Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself"

 

Alia acknowledged Randeep's comment as she wrote, "Randy".

However, Randeep's comment didn't go well with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel as she slammed the actor badly on Twitter with some rave words. In a series of tweets, Rangoli wrote, "Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka..."

"Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai 🙏 @RandeepHooda," she added.

Randeep and Kangana have worked together in Ungli. In the tweet, Rangoli claimed that Randeep has harassed her sister Kangana during the film. Now, let's see how Randeep would react to these comments.

...
Tags: kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut sister, manikarnika, rangoli chandel, rangoli chandel tweets, randeep hooda, alia bhatt, harassment
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi.

Confirmed! Emraan Hashmi to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra'

Avengers: Endgame poster.

'Avengers: Endgame' footage leaked; directors urge fans not to give spoilers

Alia Bhatt.

Relationships, loved ones my priority: 'Kalank' actor Alia Bhatt

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun call it quits



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Kwid-based city K-ZE electric car revealed; might come to India

The City K-ZE had a range of 250km when it was unveiled in concept form.
 

Confirmed! Emraan Hashmi to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra'

Emraan Hashmi.
 

Tsukimi Ayano infuses life into a depopulated village with dolls

Nagoro's plight is replicated all around Japan, as the world's third-largest economy battles a declining population, low birth rate and high life expectancy.
 

Beat the heat: How to make your own air cooler at home

Can’t afford an air conditioner? Not even an air cooler? No fret — here are a few ways to make your own cooler at home.
 

Ladies and gents, let’s get ready for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro

The larger of the two Galaxy Note 10 smartphones will feature the Pro branding.
 

Huawei’s camera beast P30 Pro poses privacy problems?

The P30 Pro also has a surprisingly good optical image stabilization that allows users to shoot with shaky hands and no tripod, even at full 50x zoom.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Confirmed! Emraan Hashmi to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra'

Emraan Hashmi.

Relationships, loved ones my priority: 'Kalank' actor Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt.

SRK to meet Big B’s bonus demand?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan's young look from Bharat impressed Paris Hilton; here's proof!

Paris Hilton and Bharat Poster. (Photo: Instagram)

Two female leads in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'?

According to a source, Dabangg 3 will also show a glimpse of Salman’s previous love interest which will be played by a young actress.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham