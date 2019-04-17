Randeep harassed my sister Kangana: 'Manikarnika' actor sister Rangoli Chandel

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt cat-fight is getting worse day by day. After Kangana expressed her embarrassment over her comparison with Alia, the 'Kalank' actor took this comment sportingly and told Pinkvilla, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I'd just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."

Soon after Alia's comment, her 'Highway' co-star Randeep Hooda supported the actress and took a dig at Kangana on Twitter. He wrote, "Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself"

Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself 🤗 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 16, 2019

Alia acknowledged Randeep's comment as she wrote, "Randy".

However, Randeep's comment didn't go well with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel as she slammed the actor badly on Twitter with some rave words. In a series of tweets, Rangoli wrote, "Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka..."

Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka....(contd) @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

"Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai 🙏 @RandeepHooda," she added.

(Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai 🙏 @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Randeep and Kangana have worked together in Ungli. In the tweet, Rangoli claimed that Randeep has harassed her sister Kangana during the film. Now, let's see how Randeep would react to these comments.