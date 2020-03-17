Entertainment Bollywood 17 Mar 2020 After 'Padmaava ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

After 'Padmaavat', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' in trouble with Karni sena

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Produced by Yashraj Films, “Prithviraj” is based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan
Representational image (Twitter)
The Karni Sena, which protested against Bollywood film “Padmaavat” over historic facts, has now asked the producers of “Prithviraj”, an upcoming movie featuring Akshay Kumar, not to tamper with history.

Members of the outfit, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting of the film in Jamwaramgarh village, on saturday and asked the director, Chandra Prakash, to stop the shooting.

 

Prakash assured them that there was no tampering with historic facts in the film's script.

However, the Karni Sena demanded a written assurance.

Akshay Kumar was not shooting when the Karni Sena members staged the protest on Saturday.

“We held discussions with the director, Chandra Prakash, regarding the film's script today. We told him that no tampering with historic facts will be tolerated,” Makrana said on Monday.

“Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance,” he said.

Previously with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali spectacle 'Padmaavat' the Karni Sena had protested alleging that the filmmaker had shown Rani Padmavati in a bad light.

Produced by Yashraj Films, “Prithviraj” is based on the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

Tags: prithviraj chauhan, akshay kumar, karni sena, padmavat movie, prithviraj movie
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


