Actor Dilip Kumar in 'Self-Quarantine' amid coronavirus

New Delhi: Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, legendary actor Dilip Kumar on late hours of Monday took to Twitter to inform his fans that he is under quarantine.

The 'Naya Daur' actor then went to urge people to stop the spread of the virus by staying indoors.

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible.



The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders.



Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

The actor urged everyone to take proper precautions and follow the guidelines given by health departments.

Several Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-quarantine as all shooting and production work has been halted in India in the light of the spurt in cases of the highly contagious virus.

In India, according to official data, there are an estimated 114 cases who have tested positive for Covid-19 with two deaths reported from the infection.