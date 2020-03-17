 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: NZ unveils stimulus package
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Entertainment Bollywood 17 Mar 2020 Actor Dilip Kumar in ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Actor Dilip Kumar in 'Self-Quarantine' amid coronavirus

ANI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 10:32 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 10:32 am IST
The actor often keeps his fans updated about his health through social media
Actor Dilip Kumar (ANI)
 Actor Dilip Kumar (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, legendary actor Dilip Kumar on late hours of Monday took to Twitter to inform his fans that he is under quarantine.

The 'Naya Daur' actor then went to urge people to stop the spread of the virus by staying indoors.

 

The actor urged everyone to take proper precautions and follow the guidelines given by health departments.

Several Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-quarantine as all shooting and production work has been halted in India in the light of the spurt in cases of the highly contagious virus.

In India, according to official data, there are an estimated 114 cases who have tested positive for Covid-19 with two deaths reported from the infection.

...
Tags: dilip kumar, dilip kumar health update, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK joins sci fi film Brahmastra

Ritu Verma

Ritu Varma to play a chef

Dulquer Salman

Dulquer and Hanu team up!

Regina Cassandra.

Regina Cassandra wary of negative comments on social media



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

SRK joins sci fi film Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan

No Sunday darshan for Amitabh Bachchan fans at Jalsa

Representational image (Twitter)

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' shoot suspended amid coronavirus scare

Actor Shahid Kapoor (Twitter)

Rana Daggubati starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' pushed due to Coronavirus

Representational image (Twitter)

Soni Razdan's heartfelt message for Birthday girl Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham