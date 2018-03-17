search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

After denying marriage reports, Shriya Saran ties the knot with beau in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 17, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 10:45 am IST
The actress, known for work in South films and Bollywood, got married at her apartment in Mumbai on March 12.
Shriya Saran has worked with Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Prabhas, Vijay, Mahesh Babu and most other South superstars.
 Shriya Saran has worked with Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Prabhas, Vijay, Mahesh Babu and most other South superstars.

Mumbai: After denying reports of her marriage to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in February earlier this year, Shriya Saran has finally got hitched.

The actress, who has worked with most superstars in South languages as well as in Bollywood, got married to Andrei at her apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai on March 12, Mid-day reported.

 

Also read: With three projects in her kitty already, Shriya Saran is a busy bee

"It was a private affair with only family members and close friends present. The only celebrity guests present were Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana, who stay in the neighbourhood," a source told the tabloid.

The source added that the nuptials were conducted according to Hindu
customs, with the actress dazzling in a pink outfit. There was also a pre-wedding party for family, friends and well-wishers a day before the rituals.

After denying marriage reports, Shriya Saran ties the knot with beau in Mumbai

Andrei is a national-level tennis player and entrepreneur, owning a restaurant chain in Moscow, Russia.

Shriya was last seen in ‘Paisa Vasool’ starring Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna. In Bollywood, her last film was ‘Drishyam’ opposite Ajay Devgn. She will next be seen in ‘Tadka’ also starring Nana Patekar and directed by Prakash Raj.

Incidentally, another actress’ beau has a similar name, and like Shriya-Andrei, there is no confirmation if they got married or not. We are talking about Ileana D’Cruz and Andrew Kneebone.

But unlike them, Shriya and Andrei have never posted any PDA-filled pictures or any other photograph on social media.

Also read:   Shriya to romance Venkatesh

We hope Shriya doesn’t keep her fans waiting for too long and confirms the news soon.

Tags: shriya saran, ileana d cruz, andrei koscheev
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Shriya Saran does an encore!
Shriya to romance Venkatesh
Inspired by Sonam Kapoor? Shriya Saran to marry her Russian boyfriend in March
With three projects in her kitty already, Shriya Saran is a busy bee
Vishnu Manchu, Shriya Saran join Gayatri shoot
Ileana reacts to post calling Andrew ‘hubby’ and it might only confuse you more


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exercise helps improve depression symptoms, asthma for obese adults: Study

There is a tendency by doctors to rely on pharmacological treatment and neglect non-pharmacological interventions. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Moto G6, Moto E5 leak reveals major specifications

The smartphones were speculated to make their debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, but they didn't show up. (Photo: DroidLife)
 

Video: Bangladesh edge out Lanka in bad-tempered T20, enter 2018 Nidahas Trophy final

Drama unfolded when Mustafizur Rahman missed two bouncers from Isuru Udana in the final over and was run out but the Bangladesh players contested the call, saying it was a no ball due to its height. (Photo: AFP)
 

Athleisure trends to blame for rise in 'designer vaginas'

Labiaplasty ties into grooming trends where women want everything to be clean and neat and streamlined. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mohammed Shami’s claim about Hasin Jahan’s 1st marriage an afterthought: her lawyer

"Shami has not made this allegation earlier when an FIR was registered against him; this has come as an afterthought. He was aware of everything before marriage," said Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

The skeleton, now on show in the French city of Lyon to possible buyers such as museums or private collectors before the June 4 auction, is estimated to be worth between 1.2 million and 1.8 million euros. (Representational image/Pixabay).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I am a very greedy actor, says Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Omerta.

Why Fatima Sana Shaikh won’t sign any new film yet

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Irrfan Khan opens up about rare disease

It shocked everyone when Irrfan Khan revealed on Monday that he is suffering from a rare disease.

Irrfan Khan doesn’t want to delay Blackmail

Irrfan Khan

Information & Broadcasting Ministry to ban celebs from endorsing pan masala

(Clockwise) Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda endorsing pan masala
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham