search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Akshay's Pad Man to be tax-free in Rajasthan, CM plans initiative on film's issue

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2018, 10:05 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Vasundhara Raje revealed the reason for making the film tax-free and backed the important issue raised in it.
Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Pad Man.'
 Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Pad Man.'

Jaipur: Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Pad Man', which creates awareness about menstrual hygiene, will be made tax-free in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced on Friday.

Also read:  PadMan movie review: Akshay Kumar’s well-padded ego trip

 

Raje said she wants maximum number of women to see the film so that the message on sanitary hygiene can spread.

She also announced that sanitary pads machines will be installed in various schools and colleges in the rural areas in the state.

Also read: FIR filed for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, movie faces plagiarism charges

Directed by R Balki, 'Pad Man' also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

Also read: PadMan day 3 BO collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints Rs 40 crore on opening weekend

The movie is based on the real-life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

Tags: pad man, akshay kumar, rajasthan government, tax-free
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Related Stories

PadMan day 3 BO collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints Rs 40 crore on opening weekend
Akshay Kumar starrer 'Padman' banned in Pakistan
PadMan makers face plagiarism allegations from a writer
FIR filed for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, movie faces plagiarism charges
PadMan movie review: Akshay Kumar’s well-padded ego trip


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A1: Which is a better midrange Xiaomi?

The Mi A1 is for geeks whereas the Redmi Note 5 is a better all-rounder.
 

Virat Kohli upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly, will score 62 ODI hundreds: Sehwag

While the talismanic right-hander has drawn comparisons with many greats of the game, Sehwag feels it too early to jump into the debate. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

1More Triple Driver (Apple) review: Well-defined audio delivery

These headphones definitely sound great and completely justify the price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.

Good times finally here for Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan teams with director Aanand L. Rai for the first time in Zero.

Don’t think any ‘Sena’ will object to Thackeray biopic, says Sonu nigam

Sonu nigam

Tough to match steps with Tiger Shroff, says Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Randhir Kapoor turns 71

Karisma and Randhir
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham