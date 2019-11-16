Entertainment Bollywood 16 Nov 2019 Marathi actors face ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Marathi actors face flak after tweeting 'Elections again?'

PTI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 10:38 am IST
With no party being able to form government after last month's polls, Maharashtra is currently under President's rule.
Sai Tamhankar and Sonalee Kulkarni. (Photo: Instagram)
 Sai Tamhankar and Sonalee Kulkarni. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni and a few other Marathi actors faced flak on Friday when they simultaneously tweeted a message which seemed to be about the prospect of mid-term elections in Maharashtra. The actors were apparently promoting a film, but the Congress and NCP lashed out at them, questioning if this was being done at the behest a political party.

"Punha Nivadnuk?" (elections again?), Tamhankar, Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav and others tweeted. With no party being able to form government after last month's polls, Maharashtra is currently under President's rule. "The actors are promoting their upcoming film 'Dhurala', a political drama. Their tweet was not about the political situation. The look of the film is likely to be unveiled by early next week," sources close to one of the actor told PTI.

 

But some Twitter users alleged that it was part of sponsored agenda. "Hope all this Marathi actors tweeted this on order of IT cell will get good payment. Otherwise they will go to @RajThackeray with complaint that hindi actors getting more package for same job what we doing," Twitter user Rahul Shendage said. Another Twitter user, Ravinder, said, "It's amusing to see all these Marathi actors tweeting this to support propaganda. But when they are in need they will go to @RajThackeray to complain about screens and jobs for Marathi actors." NCP leader Dhananjay Munde also lashed out at the actors.

"Some artists have initiated #electionagain Twitter trend. This is very unfortunate. They should apologise to the people. Artists should be mindful of the present political situation. This trend has confused the people," Munde tweeted. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded that police conduct an inquiry as to whether these actors had any links with the "BJP's IT cell". The actors should ensure they are not being used by the BJP for its "propaganda", he said. State BJP spokespersons were not available for comments.

...
Tags: sonalee kulkarni, sai tamhankar, marathi actors, maharashtra assembly election, reelection in maharashtra, maharashtra state news
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra gets injured while shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Bala'. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Maddock Films)

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' crosses Rs 75 crore mark at the box-office

The film’s climax is dull because in Indian films people don’t like to just kill their main enemy.

Marjaavaan movie review: A stinky dustbin of ’80s Bollywood

The story of Motichoor Chaknachoor is simple but its plot is full of gentle little twists and turns that surprise, delight and take the film in unexpected directions.

Motichoor Chaknachoor movie review: Shaadi ki story - It’s about the quibbling family



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

No Entry sequel soon?

Anees Bazmee

Yash Raj Films confirms Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar

The Puri legacy continues

Vardhaan Puri

Dil Bechara gets theatrical release

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi

Mardaani 2 raises questions

Rani Mukerji
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham