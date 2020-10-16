PeeCee’s Unfinished is a mix of East-West

From her international twenty-year-long career as an actor and producer, her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and losing her beloved father to cancer, to marrying singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ story is one that could inspire generations around the world. And in there lie lessons for one on gathering courage, embracing ambition and committing to the hard work of following one’s dreams.

The apparently thoughtful and revealing memoir from one of the world’s most recognisable women, Unfinished: A Memoir supposedly showcases Priyanka’s traditional Indian values and how she’s been navigating through the west.

“I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indians, and, just as much, of East and West,” says Priyanka, who is all set to release her memoir on January 19, 2020.