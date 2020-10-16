The Indian Premier League 2020

Now it’s #shame on you akshay!

Published Oct 16, 2020, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2020, 2:13 pm IST
Love Jihad is the latest hashtag for trollers
A still from the movie Laxxmi Bomb
 A still from the movie Laxxmi Bomb

As the trollers and keyboard warriors continue to harass products and people on social media – Akshay Kumar who has been a staunch supporter of PM Narendra Modi, also seems to have fallen prey to it with the hashtag #ShameOnUAkshayKumar trending.

The love jihad angle started with the recent Tanishq commercial showing a Hindu girl married into a Muslim family. And now Akshay has been dragged in after the trailer of his film Laxmmi Bomb came out. Akshay plays a character named Asif in the film and the heroine of the film Kiara Advani plays a girl named Priya.

 

A practising Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Patel Umrao took to twitter and posted, “Canada Kumar’s film is promoting Love Jihad. Film is Produced By Separatist Shabeena Khan. Content is Hinduphobic (sic),” he posted.

Onliners were tweeting continuously to pull down not just Akshay Kumar but the film as well which is slated to release on a digital platform a few days prior to Diwali. Others talked about how the word Laxmmi was being misused in the film. Interestingly a similar controversy had come when Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan had come up with Sushant playing a Muslim boy and Sara Ali Khan – a Hindu girl. Netizens were also quick to point out the similarities as well stating that it has become a trend now.

 

 

