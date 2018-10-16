search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Koffee With Karan season 6: Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan Johar

ANI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 9:16 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Karan Johar also posted a picture with Malaika Arora Khan, who was the judge of the rapid fire round in the episode.
Aamir Khan on 'Koffee with Karan' Season 6. (Courtesy: Karan Johar's Instagram)
 Aamir Khan on 'Koffee with Karan' Season 6. (Courtesy: Karan Johar's Instagram)

Mumbai: 'Koffee With Karan' fans have a reason to rejoice, as Karan will be seen indulging in some crazy banter with Aamir Khan in one of the episodes of the new season.

Karan took to his official Instagram account and shared a photo with the 'Thugs of Hindostan' star, writing, "@_aamirkhan in the koffee house!!!!! #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar !! Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him!!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial was the master and the judge of that round!!!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Koffee with @_aamirkhan !!! #thuginthehouse

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 Malaika Arora with Karan Johar on the chat show.Malaika Arora with Karan Johar on the chat show.

Aamir can be seen sitting on the 'Koffee' couch and enjoying some hot cup of coffee.

Karan Johar also posted a picture on his Instagram story with Malaika Arora Khan, who was the judge of the rapid fire round in the episode. Captioning it as, "Koffee blues". The two look stunning as they pose for the camera.

Aamir Khan, was accompanied by his wife Kiran Rao on the fourth season of 'Koffee With Karan' and his Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the previous season.

The host has been sharing various videos and pictures from the sets of the show. The first trailer of the show has already been released and it features Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The two will be sharing the couch for the first time and were seen discussing Ranbir Kapoor and talking about weddings in the promo of the season opener.

Apart from the girl power, father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also make an appearance on the other episodes of the show.

'Koffee with Karan' Season 6 will premiere on October 21.

Tags: aamir khan, malaika arora, karan johar, koffee with karan


Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will dance together in this Thugs Of Hindostan song!
Is Aamir Khan World’s biggest superstar? Here's what you need to know!
#MeToo: Aamir Khan releases a statement, steps away from doing film with accused
#MeToo: Aamir Khan joins team to brainstorm on making industry safer for women
Aamir Khan met mom to make him a Thug and we want to thank her this moment!
Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and others wish PM Modi on 68th birthday
Karan Johar steals Alia Bhatt away from Sanjay Leela Bhansali


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan (2/R) meet an echidna held by Michelle Shaw (L) during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on October 16, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 6 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amidst #MeToo storm, ex-BCCI secy raises question on Johri’s appointment as board CEO

On a day when the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, former secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Saina’s badminton portions to start

The filming of Shraddha playing the sport will take place in January 2019.

Vikas Bahl still on board Super 30

Vikas Bahl

Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar’s marching orders came from Fox Star Studios in LA

Sajid Khan; Nana Patekar

Chitrangada Singh pinning hopes on Baazaar

Chitrangada Singh

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood’s big-wigs for their silence

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham