144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,563,048

61,252

Recovered

1,840,179

54,974

Deaths

49,597

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3321052722515641 Andhra Pradesh2818171911172562 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1519281351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Entertainment Bollywood 16 Aug 2020 Lokhande house EMIs ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Lokhande house EMIs deducted from Sushant account says ED, Ankita puts out papers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 16, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Lokhande has however refuted the claims and has put out the registration papers and the bank statements in public domain
Ankita urged a CBI probe into Sushant death case. — PTI photo
 Ankita urged a CBI probe into Sushant death case. — PTI photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now probing if the EMIs of Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s flat was being allegedly deducted from the actor's bank account, which could have led to the fall in the funds that the family is hinting towards.

The probe has revealed that the said apartment where Ankita Lokhande stays is registered in the name of Rajput and the EMIs were allegedly being paid by him.

 

Lokhande has however refuted the claims and has put out the registration papers and the bank statements in public domain.
The probe of ED in connection with the alleged money laundering of Rs 15 crore led to the money trail.

The statement of former staffers and the chartered accountant along with his family members has now revealed the possibility of the EMI having been paid by Rajput. “The details are being investigated and the financial documents will give further clarity,” said an officer.

The ED on Tuesday recorded the statement of Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh in connection with the money laundering case. Her statement was recorded after the agency grilled the actor’s former manager Shruti Modi.

 

The central agency also grilled Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani again on Tuesday. He and Modi landed at the ED office around 11 am whereas the actor’s sister reached there to record her statement post noon, officials said.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in the bedroom of his Bandra apartment on June 14. The ED is yet to record the statement of Rajput’s CA in the case filed against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father), brother Showik, staff Samuel Miranda, Modi and other unknown persons for cheating and abetting suicide.

 

...
Tags: sushant singh rajput case, ankita lokhande
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support but is stable: Hospital

A picture of SPB in hospital that has gone viral

SP Balasubrahmanyam much better now, will recover soon: SPB family statement

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann welcomes Supreme Court's verdict

John Abraham is giving his producer Anand Pandit a hard time in finding the right script

After a hatrick hit, John Abraham looks for the next blockbuster



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Haider ranked among world’s top 10 Hamlets

Shahid Kapoor

Ayushmann welcomes Supreme Court's verdict

Ayushmann Khurrana

Akshay Kumar minting money

Akshay Kumar

Maanyata breaks silence

Sanjay Dutt with Manyata Dutt

Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya discharged after testing negative for Covid-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham