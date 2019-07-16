Cricket World Cup 2019

Pak actor Shaan Shahid slams Shah Rukh Khan after Lion King trailer, fans blast him

Published Jul 16, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Shaan Shahid expressed his resentment at Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi dubbing of the iconic movie 'The Lion King'.
The Hindi version has SRK lending his voice to Mufasa and Aryan to Simba.
Mumbai: Pakistani actor-filmmaker Shaan Shahid was trolled by the fans after he expressed his resentment at Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi dubbing of the iconic movie 'The Lion King'.

The actor replied to SRK’s tweet and wrote, “Pls don’t destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub .. no difference in shahrukhs voice it is like any other V/O he does for his films . At least change your voice expression for a lions dub,” triggering SRK fans who trolled him mercilessly.

 

Ironically, he picked up the clip with Aryan’s voice to attack SRK. The various members of Twitterati pointed out that Shaan could choose not to watch the Hindi version.

One of the users wrote, “Sir, your comments on Shahrukh Khan has been castigated severely . But believe me , We have more talents than in our industry than India. I mean i can bit if thy can produce to match even acting set by the legend “ Qawi Khan “ thy cant.” Shaan replied saying, “I agree that is the reason he is dubbing not acting in any of the main stream Hollywood films. The population factor is where India gets all the investments from the west ..”

A few also questioned Shaan and asked “But who are you? Even Google doesn’t tell me”.

Directed by Jon Favreau, 'The Lion King' boasts the star-studded voice cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. The Hindi version has SRK lending his voice to Mufasa and Aryan to Simba. The film is scheduled to release on July 19.

