Video: Sonam Kapoor reveals what made her react to Shobha De's brutal comments

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch that revolves around a unique concept wherein Bollywood celebrities open up about their social media interactions, has been making headlines. Now, the makers have released another interesting episode featuring the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor.

During the interaction, Arbaaz pointed out to Sonam that she keeps reacting to people on social media and he also brought up the infamous Shobha De's controversy. He said, "You have reacted to certain comments and statements on social media, you have reacted to Shobha De at one time and then you realised and you were sat down by your dad Anil Kapoor who told you..."

Sonam quickly cut off Arbaaz and added, "No it was not my dad who sat me down actually, it was my sister. Shobha De has very strong opinions, sometimes they can get extremely personal, sometimes they are intelligent and then sometimes they are just plain provocative. I that time thought that if she has an opinion then I am allowed to have my opinion about her.”

“I was very hot-headed, ready to jump the gun and very defensive when I was young but my sister turned around and said that 'why do you want to stoop to her level' and I don't necessarily think I was stooping to her level but I was twenty-years-old, it was a reaction, it obviously hurts,” she adds.

“There is something called constructive criticism and there is something called personal criticism. I felt at that time that her criticism was very personal, it was like a double-edged sword. She said something very nice about me and at the same time, she said I was ordinary. She said she's a good actress but she is the girl next door ordinary looking. Simple, no sex appeals,” she concludes.

Produced by QuPlay, Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan has 10 episodes of approximately 20 minutes each and will be streamed online once a week on QuPlay’s YouTube channel. The show is written and directed by Abbiy Obheroii. Other celebrities on the chat show include Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma to name a few.