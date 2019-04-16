LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Salman Khan's young look from Bharat impressed Paris Hilton; here's proof!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2019, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 7:02 pm IST
Salman Khan recently took to his social sharing the second poster of his upcoming film Bharat which left netizens into anticipation.
Paris Hilton and Bharat Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Salman Khan recently took to his social sharing the second poster of his upcoming film Bharat which left netizens into anticipation.

Soon after the poster was released, Hollywood's renowned model-singer-actress-fashion designer Paris Hilton commented on the poster with an emoji and ever since her remark, the Internet is going into a meltdown. With 862 likes and 52 replies, her remark is going viral.

 

Paris Hilton commentParis Hilton comment

The new poster showcases Salman Khan in a much younger avatar. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan tweeted captioning, "Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! #BharatKiJawaani."The eyes are more hooked onto glamourous  Disha, who's seen flying high in the poster too.

Beginning the journey of a man and a nation, Salman Khan shared the first poster of Bharat featuring himself in an old look with a grey moustache, beard and hair.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in time on 24th April 2019. The fans are now counting days before this grand movie gives the trailer.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

Tags: paris hilton, salman khan, salman khan in bharat, bharat poster, paris hilton comment
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


