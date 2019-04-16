LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Bharat poster: Salman Khan's young look is all about 'Bharat Ki Jawaani'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
'Dabangg 3' star recently took to social media to share the second look from his upcoming film Bharat.
Salman Khan's new look in Bharat. (Photo: Twitter)
 Salman Khan's new look in Bharat. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: After revealing one of his five looks, Salman Khan recently took to social media to share the second look from his upcoming film Bharat.

Unlike the previous poster, the new poster showcases Salman Khan in a much younger avatar. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan tweeted captioning, "Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! #BharatKiJawaani."

 

The eyes are more hooked onto glamourous  Disha, who's seen flying high there in the second poster, bringing the old world charm of the '60s era.

The first poster of Bharat has come in as a surprise for Salman Khan fans all over as the actor sports a never seen before look of an old, rugged, wise and experienced man with the grey moustache, beard and hair.

Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gives glimpses into the facades of the film.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

