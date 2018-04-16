October box office collection: Varun Dhawan film earns 20.25cr over opening weekend

Mumbai: Shoojit Sircar's October has taken over the hearts of everyone with the unique love story the film has portrayed.

October which stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu have earned a good box office collection of Rs. 20.25cr over the first weekend.

The film which picked up on word of mouth saw a increase in footfall on Sunday earning 7.74cr.

The film has been garnering a very positive word of mouth and promises a steady growth over the weekdays.

Friday : 5.04cr

Saturday : 7.47cr

Sunday : 7.74cr

Total. : 20.25cr

With these weekend numbers October also is on its way to become a clear winner in terms of profit for its producers along with being the best reviewed film in recent times.