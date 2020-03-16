Bollywood celebrities urge people to stay safe amid coronavirus epidemic

In the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases globally, celebrities have been urging people to stay safe and take precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The number of cases reported in India currently stands at 110 and the spread has led to the shut down of schools, colleges, theatres and shopping malls.

Amid the coronavirus concerns many filmmakers have stalled the shooting of their films and many celebrities were seen urging people to stay safe.

senior film director Mahesh Bhatt on Monday shared a poem about the ways to deal with difficult situations like that of a pandemic outbreak.

Ek baar jo shuru ho jaaye

Khauf-se-khauf ka failnaa

Bahut mushkil ho jaata hai

Phir uska theharna...

Tab ye hoti hai

Zimmedaari badon kii...

Ek taraf toh...

Sabko

‘Hifaazat’ ka

Ehsaas karaana

Doosari taraf...

Sabke

‘Mehfooz’ hone ka

Aitbaar jagaana. #Corona — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 16, 2020

Shilpa Shetty took to her instagram to share a post that spoke about the discoveries done by famous scientist Sir Isaac Newton during the time of shutdown amid plague outbreak.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bacchan on sunday shared a detailed precautionary video to combat the spread of the virus.

The 77-year-old actor shared an animated video on Twitter with a voice-over of him explaining the precautionary methods.

T 3470 - Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..

Be safe ! Be well !!



Video Courtesy : @archohm @Sourabharchohm @TDV_India @IndiaDfi pic.twitter.com/Dk72na6WdM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

Actor Anupam Kher on monday shared a video and appealed for calm in these trying times.