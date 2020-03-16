 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: Bahrain records first death
Entertainment Bollywood 16 Mar 2020 Bollywood celebritie ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities urge people to stay safe amid coronavirus epidemic

ANI
Published Mar 16, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
The entertainment industry of India and other parts of the world have received a major hit due to the coronavirus scare
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

In the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases globally, celebrities have been urging people to stay safe and take precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The number of cases reported in India currently stands at 110 and the spread has led to the shut down of schools, colleges, theatres and shopping malls.

 

Amid the coronavirus concerns many filmmakers have stalled the shooting of their films and many celebrities were seen urging people to stay safe.

senior film director Mahesh Bhatt on Monday shared a poem about the ways to deal with difficult situations like that of a pandemic outbreak.

Shilpa Shetty took to her instagram to share a post that spoke about the discoveries done by famous scientist Sir Isaac Newton during the time of shutdown amid plague outbreak.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bacchan on sunday shared a detailed precautionary video to combat the spread of the virus.

The 77-year-old actor shared an animated video on Twitter with a voice-over of him explaining the precautionary methods.

Actor Anupam Kher on monday shared a video and appealed for calm in these trying times.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in india, bollywood actors, amitabh bacchan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


