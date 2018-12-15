search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be crucial to India’s chances after the early dismissals of Murali Vijay and KL Rahul on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Perth. (Photo: AP) LIVE! AUS vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2: Kohli, Pujara key after India lose Rahul, Vijay
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sonam lands Dulquer Salmaan in trouble with Mumbai Police, this is what happened next

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Sonam Kapoor recently posted a video of Dulquer Salmaan using a mobile phone while driving and cops did not take it lightly.
Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan
  Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor recently posted a video of Dulquer Salmaan using a mobile phone while driving, and it seems like Mumbai Police did not take it lightly.

Dulquer Salmaan, an established actor of the Malayalam Cinema, will be next seen opposite Sonam in the film 'Zoya Factor'. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor posted a video in which her co-actor can be seen driving a car with both his hands busy on his phone, instead of the steering wheel.

 

Sitting next to him, Sonam can be heard saying "Weirdo." Shortly after the clip was posted, Mumbai Police took to their twitter handle to give a piece of advice to the two.

"We agree with you @sonamakapoor! Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these even in 'reel' life. #NotDone," the tweet read.

However, Sonam quickly came to Dulquer's rescue and clarified that contrary to what the Mumbai police interpreted, that the actor was not driving the car, in fact, they were "rigged on a truck".

"We weren't driving we were rigged on a truck.. but I'm glad you guys are concerned.. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well! Thanks for taking care!" she tweeted.

Later, Dulquer tweeted to Mumbai Police's handle saying that they should check some facts before tweeting things.

To this, the Mumbai Police's Twitter page wrote back, "We appreciate that you weren't indulging in any irresponsible violation. A good example for all your fans @dulQuer."

They even replied back to Sonam by posting, "For us, No Mumbaikar is 'regular' they are all 'special'! And we are equally concerned about them all. Glad to know your safety wasn't 'rigged'." @sonamakapoor."

To this, the 'Neerja' actress wrote, "I'm so glad! All of us are so grateful for your concern and protection."

Dulquer made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Irrfan Khan starrer 'Karwaan'. His acting in the film was well received by the critics and so were his good looks by the ladies!

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, 'The Zoya Factor' is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel.

...
Tags: sonam kapoor, dalquer salman, the zoya factor, mumbai police


Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The best content comes from books: Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor meets sports journalists as part of her prep for Zoya Factor


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
 

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

12 tips, some very basic, but critical steps that you, your family, your loved ones, and friends can take to ensure basic security and privacy for new devices.
 

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

Those who moved their pelvis back and forth enjoyed an extra 0.6 orgasms per sex session. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple to push software update in China as Qualcomm case threatens sales ban

The case, brought by Qualcomm, is part of a global patent dispute between the two US companies that includes dozens of lawsuits. It creates uncertainty over Apple’s business in one of its biggest markets at a time when concerns over waning demand for new iPhones are battering its shares.
 

Facebook glitch exposes private photos of 6.8 million users

DPC was investigating to determine whether the company had complied with strict new EU privacy rules in its response to a number of breaches, including the one that exposed photos.
 

Just Married: Saina Nehwal ties the knot with 'best match' Parupalli Kashyap

Taking to her Twitter account, Saina wrote: “Best match of my life...#justmarried.” (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I definitely want to be a father, says Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Suhana has to learn the craft before thinking of acting: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan; Suhana

As a newlywed, the celebration continues for a while: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Emraan Hashmi turns producer with Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi

Simmba song Tere Bin: Ranveer & Sara's chemistry is beautiful in this romantic number

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan' in the song. (Courtesy: Twitter/DharmaMovies)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham