The Indian Premier League 2020

Entertainment Bollywood 15 Nov 2020 Iconic Bengali actor ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies of COVID-19 complications

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
The thespian is survived by wife, son and daughter
Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee
 Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Kolkata: Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on Sunday after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments, a statement issued by the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, said. He was 85.

The thespian is survived by wife, son and daughter.

 

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications.

"We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," the hospital said in its statement.

...
Tags: soumitra chatterjee, bengali films


Latest From Entertainment

A scene from the web series Mirzapur

Mirzapur gets a third season

A.R. Rahman

Working with the legends

Taapsee Pannu

Pune, the new B-wood’s hub

Chitra Shukla

Chitra Shukla picks up a suspense thriller



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Final, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 60 Final, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan supports Kerala's COVID-19 fight, donates 20,000 N-95 masks

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (AFP)

Pune, the new B-wood’s hub

Taapsee Pannu

Kangana’s message for her fans

Kangana Ranaut

Working with the legends

A.R. Rahman

Vidya Balan moves towards Oscar for 'Natkhat'

Vidya Balan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham