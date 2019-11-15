Entertainment Bollywood 15 Nov 2019 After Rabi Pirzada, ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

After Rabi Pirzada, Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi quits entertainment industry

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Thursday announced his decision to quit showbiz.
Hamza Ali Abbasi. (Photo: YouTube)
 Hamza Ali Abbasi. (Photo: YouTube)

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Thursday announced his decision to quit showbiz. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Abbasi spoke about his journey - how he became an atheist when he was 14-15 years old and how science "brought him back" being a theist when he went to the US. "I want to spend the rest of my life talking about God," Abbasi said in the video-sharing that his decision is based on 10 years research.

Abbasi, who recently married Naimal Khawar, said that now he will try to shape his life in accordance with Islam and will try to spread across the message through various platforms. "Being an 'ex-atheist', I want to share the answers I have received about God with people. I don't want to debate or convince people, I just want to share," he said and added that if he will make any movie or show, then it will be about Islam.

 

The 35-year-old actor is known for his roles in films like 'Main Hoon Shahid Afridi', 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani', 'Waar', and TV shows like 'Pyaray Afzal'. Abbasi had earlier said in a tweet in October that he will make an important announcement soon.

"A journey of more than a decade comes to an end. I have a very important announcement to make at the end of this month. Will hope my voice reaches many. Will be off social media till the end of October," he tweeted on October 11.

This comes after Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada on November 4 announced that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry. The announcement came after her private pictures and videos were leaked online.

Rabi took to her official Twitter account and wrote, "I, Rabi Pirzada, am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour."

Prior to this, Pirzada was trolled by Twitter users for posting a picture wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest in order to threaten Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hands-on waist, the singer posted a photo of herself posing with a black vest over her clothes, laden with what appeared to be explosives with a timer attached. "#ModiHitler I just wish huh #kashmirkibeti," she wrote alongside.

...
Tags: pakistani actor, hamza ali abbasi, hamza ali abbasi news, hamza ali abbasi video, jawani phir nahin ani, islam, rabi pirzada
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann's next 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to release in February 2020

Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Allu Arvind at the film’s launch

Krack is based on true incidents

The first look of the film was recently released by producer Sudhakar Reddy. Talking about his debut film, Balu says that the story revolves around four young women.

A tale of four women

Actress Sridevi

ANR National Award for two iconic actresses!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Taimur has a mind of his own

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur

Lata Mangeshkar improving, to be home soon

Lata Mangeshkar

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra buy a $20 million home in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Anees Bazmee to remake Deewangee

Ajay Devgn with director Anees Bazmee

Suchitra Sen biopic resurrected

Raima Sen
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham