#MeToo: Salman Khan’s ex-flame Somy Ali opens up on sexual assault at age of 5

Published Oct 15, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Somy Ali, remembered for her relationship with Salman Khan in the 90s, is now running an NGO called No More Tears.
Somy Ali in a YouTube video.
Somy Ali, mostly remembered for her relationship with Salman Khan, a hot topic of the 90s, has now spoken up during the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

Coming from Pakistan, the actress, who is now running an NGO called No More Tears, opened up about her sexual assault when she was just a five-year-old kid.

 

Speaking to Mid-Day, Somy Ali said, "I grew up amidst an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom's friends were victims of physical abuse as well. When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse.”

She further shared her horrific encounter of sexual abuse saying, "I was sexually assaulted by a house-help when I was just five. When I am invited for a talk at high schools and universities in the US, I share this with the students. I believe sharing my personal experiences would encourage others to speak out and not be ashamed about being a victim."

Somy also added, “There is not much one can do to escape it. My goal is to eradicate the stigma attached to being a victim of sexual and physical abuse and by sharing my personal story and stories of those NMT has rescued, I hope many others will speak out against their oppressors."

Ali’s NGO No More Tears works towards issues like human trafficking, domestic violence, LGBT and more.

