search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Going mainstream can dilute your voice, says Varun Dhawan

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Varun, who has balanced featuring in commercial blockbusters and off-beat films, says stardom can force an artiste to play safe.
Varun Dhawan.
 Varun Dhawan.

Mumbai:

Actor Varun Dhawan says it is very important to retain ones artistic voice amid massive fame.

 

The actor, who has balanced featuring in commercial blockbusters and off-beat films, says stardom can force an artiste to play safe.

When asked if he fears that one day his popularity will govern the choices he makes, Varun told PTI, "The fear is definitely there. When I did 'Badlapur' so many people said when am I doing something like this next. I told them that I need to find people who are willing to make a film like that.

"Then I found Shoojit Sircar who would lose everything for the sake of art. It cannot happen everytime... There are these few things which will come in your career which will be absolutely your organic voice. A true artiste will always recognise that."

Varun said there are just few films where an artiste's voice remains undiluted.

"When you go mainstream with something, you start thinking 'let's do this, people will like it.' Your own voice starts getting diluted. There are few movies where your voice doesn't get diluted. Like an 'October', 'Badlapur' or a 'Sui Dhaaga'."

The actor is currently shooting for Dharma Production's "Kalank", which he calls the "biggest film" of his career.

There were reports that he will no longer be doing Remo D'Souza's dance film with Katrina Kaif but the actor said the project is still on.

"'Kalank' is taking a little more time, it's going to go on till the end of this year. Once it is done, we will get into that. Remo is busy with his TV show, Katrina is doing 'Bharat' right now, so everyone's dates will be free only around January," he said.

Varun was speaking on the sidelines of season two of Breezer Vivid Shuffle.

The actor, along with musician Raftaar, is the face of the festival which curates hip-hop enthusiasts, the winners of which get to feature in a music video with the duo.

"I've so much love and respect for music. A lot of actors who have become massive superstars, music had a big hand to play in their career...

"Probably how big I am in the film scene, Raftaar is in music. It's great when two people, probably in the same juncture of their career, come together for a common cause," he said.

At the event, Varun was also asked about the #MeToo movement but the actor said instead of his commentary, women who are speaking up should be given the attention.

"I've been vocal about that. I've spoken about it in the past too that I am in full support of the movement. What's wrong is wrong. I don't want to take more space talking about it. All the attention should go to people who have been wronged and not to someone who is giving a commentary about it.

Tags: varun dhawan, sui dhaaga: made in india


Related Stories

Doctor on standby as Varun Dhawan goes shirtless
Varun Dhawan wants to do a web-series
We have to make industry safer for everyone: Varun Dhawan
If I believe in a film, I reduce my fees, says Varun Dhawan
No longer afraid of trolls: Varun Dhawan


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ravi Shastri on Prithvi Shaw: There is a bit of Tendulkar, Sehwag and Lara in him

"He (Prithvi Shaw) is born to play cricket. He has been playing since the age of eight in the maidans of Mumbai. You can see all that hardwork showing. He is a spectator's delight. There is a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks - there is a bit of Lara as well," Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri said. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle arrive in Australia for first overseas tour

In this image made from video, Britain's Prince Harry, center right, and his wife Meghan, center left, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, approach a car at an airport in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

6 sixes and 12-ball 50! Hazratullah Zazai does a Yuvi in Afghan Premier League; watch

The 20-year-old batsman Hazratullah Zazai blasted left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari for six sixes in one over on his way to tying the mark for the fastest half-century in T20 cricket. (Photo: Twitter / APLT20official)
 

Durga Puja 2018: Slice of China at Kolkata puja pandal

Five artisans were sent to Yunnan province by the puja committee of B J Block, Salt Lake, a few months ago to learn about the art, culture and way of life of the people there. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 

High lead exposure causing intellectual disability in Indian children, says study

India's significantly elevated blood lead levels can in part, be attributed to battery smelting, which is poorly regulated in India, researchers said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nail varnish claiming to be chemical-free may lead to infertility and cancer

They claim to be free of the toxic-trio DnBP, toluene and formaldehyde (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra’s next launches in London

Priyanka Chopra was spotted rehearsing her lines

Mr India could reappear!

Boney Kapoor

Tiger back with Disha

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Housefull 4 gets a new director

Farhad Samji is considered to be a good writer and director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala will guide him through the shoot.

#MeToo: Adhyayen Suman was shamed and humiliated 2 years back for speaking up

Adhyayan Suman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham