175th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,926,914

81,911

Recovered

3,856,246

79,202

Deaths

80,808

1,054

Maharashtra107737475585029894 Andhra Pradesh5750794769034972 Tamil Nadu5085114531658434 Karnataka4676893618237384 Uttar Pradesh3171952454174491 Delhi2215331880724770 West Bengal2059191782234003 Bihar159526145019831 Telangana158513127007974 Odisha155005122024690 Assam144166115052482 Gujarat114996953653228 Kerala11081979809455 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh90730677111791 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5532536381895 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Entertainment Bollywood 15 Sep 2020 Feminists speak up f ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Feminists speak up for Rhea: Why was the same media mob so nice to Salman, Sanjay?

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 15, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2020, 7:34 pm IST
As usual, Bollywood A listers missing from the list of signatories to the letter
Rhea Chakraborthy being hounded by media personnel as she emerges from a grilling by the Enforcement Directorate. (PTI file photo)
 Rhea Chakraborthy being hounded by media personnel as she emerges from a grilling by the Enforcement Directorate. (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: A clutch of film-makers are among over 2,000 people who have signed an open letter condemning the media's witch-hunt of Rhea Chakraborty in the light of the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film personalities who have signed the open letter include Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair Frieda Pinto, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Gauri Shinde, Reema Kagti, Ruchi Narain, Rasika Dugal, Nitya Mehra, Amruta Subhash, Mini Mathur, Dia Mirza, and Kubbra Sait.

 

Several TV channels have been stalking various personalities, chiefly Rhea Chakraborty, who have figured in the controversy since the death of Rajput.   

Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs-related allegations in the death case of Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drug case in which 18 people including Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.

 

The open letter, addressed to "the dear news media of India" is published on a blog called Feminist Voices and it has over 2,500 signatories from all walks of life.

"Dear news media of India. We are worried about you. Are you feeling OK," it asks.

"Because, as we watch your witch-hunt of Rhea Chakraborty, we cannot understand why you have abandoned every professional ethic of journalism, every tenet of human decency and dignity and chosen instead to physically assault a young woman with your camera crews, endlessly violate her privacy and work overtime on false accusations and moralistic innuendo for a drama of 'Rhea ko phasao'", the letter reads.

 

The letter calls out the media for being "obsessed" with creating the narrative of a young woman as a "morally dubious character" because she speaks up for herself instead of "acting like a damsel in distress".

Drawing parallels about the coverage of the cases of actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the letter urged the media to show the same kindness and respect to Chakraborty that it had shown to these actors.

"We know you can be different because we have seen you be kind and respectful to the Salman Khans and Sanjay Dutts of this world, urging us to think of their families, fans and careers," the letter said, asking why the media had "assassinated" Chakraborty's character and egged on an online mob against her and her family.

 

"It is easy to victimise a young woman because there are so many people who already disbelieve, slut-shame and abuse women, for their smallest freedoms. It is certainly cheaper than doing actual stories about a host of issues from GDP to health, currently confronting us," the letter further said.

Citing the disturbing rise in domestic violence during the pandemic, the letter condemned the media for promoting damaging stereotypes of "vishkanyas" and "dayans" while trivialising depression and perpetuating regressive stereotypes about mental health.

 

"We write to ask you, the news media, to stop this unfair witch-hunt of Rhea Chakraborty and to stop fuelling moral polarities of good women to be deified and bad women to be crucified which endangers all women. We write to ask you to do the right and responsible thing. Your jobs. Hunt news, not women," the letter added.

...
Tags: rhea chakraborthy, feminist voices, bollywood sushant singh rajput
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Despite his proclaimed love for Telugu cinema, Arjun was reported to have rejected a few Telugu offers recently

Are Tamil actors acting pricey?

Rakul Preet Singh

NCB confirms names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Simone surfacing in drugs probe

A still from Pieces of A Woman, directed by Kornel Mundruczo.

TIFF Diary | And the Oscar may go to… Venessa Kirby

Woman director Miwa Nishikawa's Under The Open Sky explores the life of an ex-yakuza as he returns to the world after serving a jail sentence for murder.

TIFF Diary: At last, the female gaze upon the world of yakuza



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Amitabh fan says 'I hope you die with covid', actor screams 'Thok Do S**** Ko'

A still from Amitabh movie (Courtesy: Big B Instagram)

Take a ride with Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday in ‘Khaali Peeli’ on Zee Plex Oct 2

Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, “Khaali Peeli” is set in Mumbai and promises to be a “young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl”. (Photo | Instagram - AnanyaPanday)

TIFF Diary | And the Oscar may go to… Venessa Kirby

A still from Pieces of A Woman, directed by Kornel Mundruczo.

Every film is a debut film for me, says Pareeksha director Prakash Jha

In Jha’s films, politics, policemen, gangsters, and corruption play important roles; yet his stories are emotional and are equally appealing to the general audience and to critics

Media trial over Sushant's case questionable, experts say

Rhea has been seen as supportive of the inquiry proceedings, yet, SSR’s family too, has been behaving unfairly with her.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham