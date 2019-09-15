Renowned author Paulo Coelho praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s act in 'Sacred Games'

Mumbai: Powerhouse of talent Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who garnered international attention from the portrayal of Ganesh Gaitonde in the first season of Sacred Games is recently back with season 2 and showered immense praises from all over.

And now joining the list is renowned author and novelist Paulo Coelho, who recently saw the series and couldn’t stop himself by sharing his likings towards the act of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Scared Games and praised the series.

Author Paulo Coelho took to his Twitter and wrote, “One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S.”

In return, elated Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds back and wrote, “Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it's an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling! Thank You 😊”

The portrayal of Ganesh Gaitonde not only has fun and various colours to his personality but his character opened doors for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a brand name in the world cinema. Even his co-actor Saif Ali Khan, who plays Sartaj in the series mentioned during an interview about how Ganesh Gaitonde is channelised and assured in terms of narrative. Sacred Games season 2 was released on August 15th, 2019!