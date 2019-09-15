Entertainment Bollywood 15 Sep 2019 Renowned author Paul ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Renowned author Paulo Coelho praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s act in 'Sacred Games'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 15, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Paulo Coelho, who recently saw the series and couldn’t stop himself by sharing his likings towards the act of Nawazuddin.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paulo Coelho.
 Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paulo Coelho.

Mumbai: Powerhouse of talent Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who garnered international attention from the portrayal of Ganesh Gaitonde in the first season of Sacred Games is recently back with season 2 and showered immense praises from all over.

And now joining the list is renowned author and novelist Paulo Coelho, who recently saw the series and couldn’t stop himself by sharing his likings towards the act of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Scared Games and praised the series.

 

Author Paulo Coelho took to his Twitter and wrote, “One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S.”

In return, elated Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds back and wrote, “Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it's an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling! Thank You 😊”

The portrayal of Ganesh Gaitonde not only has fun and various colours to his personality but his character opened doors for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a brand name in the world cinema. Even his co-actor Saif Ali Khan, who plays Sartaj in the series mentioned during an interview about how Ganesh Gaitonde is channelised and assured in terms of narrative. Sacred Games season 2 was released on August 15th, 2019!

...
Tags: nawazuddin siddiqui, paulo coelho, nawazuddin siddiqui and paulo coelho, sacred games


Latest From Entertainment

Dharak Patel.

Dharak Patel talks about his creative journey

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Dr Rohini Shende.

Meet the real health, nutrition and lifestyle influencer of India- Dr Rohini Shende

Nadeem Saifi.

Nadeem Saifi is one of the most viewed composer in the world and here’s the proof



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
 

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj; watch

Bigg Boss Tamil 3. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

The return flight will leave Indore at 8.55 am and arrive at Delhi airport at 10.25 am daily.
 

This MP guy eats glass ‘for fun’ but wouldn’t urge you to do it

The man said that his strange habit caused damages only to his teeth and there was an adverse effect on his overall health. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kia Seltos vs Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Renault Captur: Which SUV offers more space?

Nissan’s Kicks offers only a manual gearbox for its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as of now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Film legends reunite

Superstar Rajinikanth and megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor turns Devil

Ranbir Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor eyes female-centric film

Shraddha Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha’s friendship faux pas

Sonakshi Sinha

The return of Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham