Film and television actor Vidya Sinha passes away

Mumbai: Film and television actor Vidya Sinha passed away on Thursday. She was 71. The veteran actor was recently admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai due to health issues.

Vidya, who is known for yesteryear films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Chhoti Si Baat, her career at the age of 18 as a model and actor.

Vidya appeared in TV shows like Zee TV’s Qubool Hai and most recently Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. She was also seen in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Bodyguard' (2011).

She tied the knot with Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1968 and remained married until Iyer’s death in 1996.