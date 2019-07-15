Cricket World Cup 2019

World Cup Final 2019: Bollywood celebs react to Eng's historic win against NZ

ANI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 10:36 am IST
England created history after lifting their first-ever trophy in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
 Bollywood reacts to World Cup final 2019. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: England created history after lifting their first-ever trophy in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Team England defeated New Zealand in a match that had to be settled with the help of a super over. Cricketers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes helped England to tie the 241-run total, that was set by New Zealand.

 

The winner could not be decided as both the normal 50 overs and super-over action ended up in a tie. In the super over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs. They won the match as they had scored more boundaries in the match.

As soon as England won after a thrilling match, fans from all over the world took to social media to congratulate the team members for their efforts. Several Bollywood celebrities too shared their thoughts after England's historic win against the Kiwis.

Some celebrities hailed England for their excellent gameplay. However, a few of them were unhappy with the way England won the match depending on the maximum number of boundaries in the match.

Varun Dhawan, who is a cricket buff, wrote, "What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got."

Riteish Deshmukh congratulated the England cricket team for their win but called the Black Caps "the uncrowned champs." "Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019," he tweeted.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who was rooting for New Zealand, tweeted, "England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG."

Just like all the other cricket fans, Sidharth Malhotra too found the match "crazy, mad and emotional." "What an epic final! Amazing cricket from both sides, intense crazy, mad, emotional what a high! #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #EnglandvsNewzealand," he wrote.

Terming the rule as "stupid", Anurag Kashyap called New Zealand the "true winner." "England is a winner because of stupid fuckin rules. New Zealand is a true winner," he tweeted.

While Anupam Kher called cricket "the true winner". He also congratulated England and called New Zealand a "team of heroes." "CRICKET IS THE WINNER in this #WorldCupFinal2019. What an unbelievable match!!! Congratulations England. Amazing Victory!! And #NewZealand is a team of Heroes. Jai Ho!!," he wrote alongside a video from the stadium.

Many other celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor, Hazel Keech, Surveen Chawla, Paresh Rawal, and Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to share their reactions on England's win.

Cricket World Cup 2019

