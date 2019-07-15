World Cup Final 2019: Bollywood celebs react to Eng's historic win against NZ

New Delhi: England created history after lifting their first-ever trophy in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Team England defeated New Zealand in a match that had to be settled with the help of a super over. Cricketers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes helped England to tie the 241-run total, that was set by New Zealand.

The winner could not be decided as both the normal 50 overs and super-over action ended up in a tie. In the super over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs. They won the match as they had scored more boundaries in the match.

As soon as England won after a thrilling match, fans from all over the world took to social media to congratulate the team members for their efforts. Several Bollywood celebrities too shared their thoughts after England's historic win against the Kiwis.

Some celebrities hailed England for their excellent gameplay. However, a few of them were unhappy with the way England won the match depending on the maximum number of boundaries in the match.

Varun Dhawan, who is a cricket buff, wrote, "What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got."

What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 14, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh congratulated the England cricket team for their win but called the Black Caps "the uncrowned champs." "Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019," he tweeted.

Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 14, 2019

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who was rooting for New Zealand, tweeted, "England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG."

England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 14, 2019

Just like all the other cricket fans, Sidharth Malhotra too found the match "crazy, mad and emotional." "What an epic final! Amazing cricket from both sides, intense crazy, mad, emotional what a high! #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #EnglandvsNewzealand," he wrote.

What an epic final! Amazing cricket from both sides, intense crazy,mad ,emotional 👋😄what a high! #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #EnglandvsNewzealand — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 14, 2019

Terming the rule as "stupid", Anurag Kashyap called New Zealand the "true winner." "England is a winner because of stupid fuckin rules. New Zealand is a true winner," he tweeted.

England is a winner because of stupid fuckin rules.. New Zealand is a true winner — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

While Anupam Kher called cricket "the true winner". He also congratulated England and called New Zealand a "team of heroes." "CRICKET IS THE WINNER in this #WorldCupFinal2019. What an unbelievable match!!! Congratulations England. Amazing Victory!! And #NewZealand is a team of Heroes. Jai Ho!!," he wrote alongside a video from the stadium.

CRICKET IS THE WINNER in this #WorldCupFinal2019. What an unbelievable match!!! Congratulations England. Amazing Victory!! And #NewZealand is a team of Heroes. Jai Ho!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JEacLTwWCW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 14, 2019

Many other celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor, Hazel Keech, Surveen Chawla, Paresh Rawal, and Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to share their reactions on England's win.