Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Entertainment Bollywood 15 Jul 2019 ICC CWC'19 Fina ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

ICC CWC'19 Final: B-town celebs watch Eng vs NZ match at the Lord's

ANI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Though India did not qualify for the final, the craze for cricket does not die down.
Bollywood celebs at Lord's to watch the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo: ANI)
 Bollywood celebs at Lord's to watch the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Though India did not qualify for the final, the craze for cricket does not die down. Among many cricket fans, there were also a few B-Town celebs who reached Lord's ground to see the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

First in the list is actor Neena Gupta, who recently wrapped up shooting of her part in upcoming sports film 'Panga' and enjoyed the match with an Indian team cap on her head. The actor looked sleek and smart in her simple pieces of denim and white shirt. She kept her hair open and accessorized her ensemble with a neckpiece.

 

Anupam Kher, who recently joined as a new member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also witnessed the historic match at Lord's cricket ground. He was invited by his age-old friend Rajat Sharma.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries in the match to lift their maiden 50-over World Cup on Sunday at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The winner could not be decided as both the normal 50 overs and super-over action ended up in a tie.

In the super over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs, and they won the match as they had scored more boundaries in the match.

In the 50-over spell, both England and New Zealand registered scores of 241.

Earlier, New Zealand was able to stun India in the semi-final as they defended a mediocre total of 240 runs. The Kiwi bowling lineup destroyed the Indian top-order as they dismissed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul for just five runs on the board.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to go away with a victory, but as soon as the duo got dismissed, New Zealand was able to snatch an 18-run victory. Dhoni played a knock of 50 whereas Jadeja scored 77.

In the other semi-final, England defeated Australia by eight wickets to make it to the final for the first time since 1992.

...
Tags: icc cricket world cup 2019, cwc 2019 final, england vs new zealand, eng vs nz, bollywood, lord's, eng vs nz final highlights
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon final; see pic

Tiger Shroff.

I play safe and keep quiet most of the times: Tiger Shroff

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s brand endorsement spree

Anya Singh

Emotional thrills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will income tax filing deadline be extended from July 31?

CBDT has issued a notice dated June 4, 2019 extending the due date for employers to file their TDS returns from June 30 to July 10.
 

Apple iPhone XR India huge slashed prices revealed; grab it right now

Priced at Rs 49,999, the iPhone XR is available in six wonderful colours — Black, White, Coral, Yellow, Blue and (Product) Red.
 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
 

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

A still from 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
 

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Anil Kapoor’s brand endorsement spree

Anil Kapoor

Vivek Agnihotri Critical of Critics

They aren’t journalists any more. They are using journalism for their own agendas. Their time is up — Vivek AGNIHOTRI

Rishi Kapoor unhappy with his film’s release

Rishi Kapoor

Ananya Pandey opposite Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Pandey

It has been a true honor to have known you: Hrithik Roshan to Pranav Kumar

Hrithik Roshan with Pranav Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham