Karan Johar terms Sushant suicide a wake up call, trolled for ignoring his condition

Top Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly hanged himself to death at his home in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area on Sunday morning. The police said the reason behind the 34-year-old actor’s death is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found.

The police is questioning his close friends, some of whom were allegedly there at his house as the actor took the extreme step. The police is also studying his phone records to find out who he was in touch with moments before ending his life.

Officials said the incident came to light after some friends of the actor and his house help found him hanging by the ceiling on Sunday. The police was informed and he was rushed to R.N. Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Rajput’s family was informed, and his sister and relatives are on the way to Mumbai.

“The suicide is being probed from all angles. No suicide note was found, but his friends and neighbours are being questioned to find the reason behind the actor’s extreme step,” said a police officer.

The entire film industry is in a state of shock. Karan Johar, the producer of Rajput’s Netflix movie Drive, said he was heartbroken. “I have such strong memories of the times we have shared… I can’t believe this… Rest in peace my friend...,” he said.

Karan Johar was also trolled badly on social media for terming sushant suicide a wake up call for him after he (KJO) blamed himself for not reaching out to him even after knowing his condition. Fans pulled him up for being a hypocite and for his usual affinity for nepotism.

Here's a look at Karan Johar's Insta post

Sushant was questioned after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a highrise building on June 9. She had flung herself to death from the 14th floor of her Malad residence. The police is probing if the two suicides are linked. The police said family members have claimed the actor had showed no signs of depression.

The late actor was a mechanical engineer from Delhi and had also won the Physics Olympiad. Born in Patna, he completed his higher education in Delhi. His sister is based in Chandigarh.