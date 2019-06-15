Ajay Devgn gets his tenth in 100 crore club

Ajay Devgn is hot on the heels of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. The Singham star’s romcom De De Pyaar De managed to crawl its way to the Rs 100 crore club despite mixed reviews. “The makers pushed the envelope, in the end, to make sure that the film touches the Rs 100 crore mark. It is important that the film got enough screens and shows even after the second week. Earlier this year, Ajay’s Total Dhamaal, which also had an ensemble cast crossed that figure. Total Dhamaal is the third biggest film this year with net collections worth Rs 154 crore. With this, Ajay has reaffirmed his status among the superstars of Bollywood along with the Khans and Akshay Kumar,” says a trade expert. Incidentally, three films fell short of the Rs 100 crore mark this year at the domestic box office – Manikarnika, Luka Chhuppi and Badla, by five, six and 12 crores respectively.

De De Pyaar De has become the 78th film overall to reach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.