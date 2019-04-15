LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 15 Apr 2019 Did you know SRK is ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Did you know SRK is the only actor in India to have three international doctorates

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2019, 7:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
The superstar who is regarded as the King of Bollywood is not only a good entertainer but also a self-made man.
Shah Rukh Khan.
 Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: One of the wisest and the most knowledgable actor in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor in Bollywood to receive three international doctorates from three universities.

The superstar who is regarded as the King of Bollywood is not only a good entertainer but also a self-made man.

 

Shah Rukh Khan believes that charity should be done with silence and dignity, the actor also feels privileged to use his status as a public responsibility and has bagged another Doctorate degree in Philanthropy from the University of Law, London on April 5, 2019. After receiving two honours for a doctorate in Arts and Culture and degree of Doctor Honoris Causa respectively, the superstar has earned a doctorate degree in Philanthropy.

Shah Rukh Khan who is the first foreign actor to be conferred the Malaysian title of Datuk - akin to a British knighthood - in 2008, received his first honorary doctorate in Arts and Culture from the University of Bedfordshire, the UK on July 10, 2009.

In 2015, the Superstar earned a degree of Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Edinburgh, and as he held the mike to convey his thoughts on life lessons from his experience left the students in awe and is a witness why he is the King of Bollywood.

Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan who is a good orator, and motivational speaker, whose words come out from the struggles of his life received a standing ovation from the audience who were scientists, academician and elites at the TED conference in Vancouver.

...
Tags: shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan movies, srk, srk movies, shah rukh khan education, shah rukh khan doctorate degrees
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai take 'Zero' to Beijing International Film Festival
Don franchise belongs only to Shah Rukh Khan: Ranveer Singh

Latest From Entertainment

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

If people like you in films that you've done, you get more work: Fatima Sana Shaikh

West Indies fast bowler Mali Marshall.

WI fast bowler Malcolm Marshall's son Mali Marshall joins Ranveer Singh starrer '83

Lena Headey. (Photo: Instagram)

'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey reacts to the backlash on her nude scene



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)

WI fast bowler Malcolm Marshall's son Mali Marshall joins Ranveer Singh starrer '83

West Indies fast bowler Mali Marshall.

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)

If people like you in films that you've done, you get more work: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Experience as varied as colours, Salman Khan shares the first poster of Bharat!

Salman Khan in Bharat. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham