Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' shoot suspended amid coronavirus scare

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday announced that the team of his upcoming film “Jersey” has decided to suspend the shoot of the film to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

The actor, who had a great 2019 courtesy the blockbuster success of “Kabir Singh”, had been shooting for “Jersey” in Chandigarh.

Jersey”, a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name, chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, “Jersey” is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is slated to be released in August.

Various events, award functions, interviews, shooting schedules have been called off amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sooryavanshi”, which recently launched its trailer with much fanfare, has pushed the release of the film indefinitely.