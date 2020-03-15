 LIVE !  :  This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: El Salvador declares emergency
 
Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' shoot suspended amid coronavirus scare

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 10:32 am IST
The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers
Actor Shahid Kapoor (Twitter)
 Actor Shahid Kapoor (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday announced that the team of his upcoming film “Jersey” has decided to suspend the shoot of the film to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The actor, who had a great 2019 courtesy the blockbuster success of “Kabir Singh”, had been shooting for “Jersey” in Chandigarh.

Jersey”, a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name, chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, “Jersey” is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is slated to be released in August.

Various events, award functions, interviews, shooting schedules have been called off amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sooryavanshi”, which recently launched its trailer with much fanfare, has pushed the release of the film indefinitely.

Tags: #shahidkapoor, jersey hindi remake, actor nani, mrunal thakur, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


