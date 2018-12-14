search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Australia's Marcus Harris plays a shot during day one of the second Test against India in Perth on Friday. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Vihari sees off Marcus Harris, hosts 4 down
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Gully Boy: Ranveer, Alia's film to have world premiere at Berlin Film Festival

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 11:37 am IST
The movie also features Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Verma, and is set to release in February next year.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
 Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen sharing screen space with each other for in Gully Boy. The film will have its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has been selected as part of Berlinale Special, a segment of the film festival which is dedicated to showcase current works of contemporary filmmakers, including films and documentaries.

Ranveer is super happy about the news. He tweeted, “Delighted!!! ‘Gully Boy’ has been selected by the Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening!!! Ow Oww.”

 

The film will be screened at the Berlinale Special Gala segment of the film festival, the festival organisers said in a statement.

Gully Boy, which is said to be loosely based on the life of Indian rapper Divine, Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, known for their song "Mere Gully Mein".

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing titular role in the film. The cast of the film also includes actors such as Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Verma.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar.

Gully Boy is set for release on February 14, 2019.

...
Tags: ranveer singh, alia bhatt, gully boy, berlin film festival




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2019 auction: Date, timings, live streaming, telecast and all you need to know

Paceman Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. (Photo: PTI/BCCI)
 

Explained: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

The handset doesn’t merely get a new suit — OnePlus has dressed it down right to its internals.
 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan on missing her maternal grand mom

Sara Ali Khan

Irrfan Khan gets rave reviews for his Hollywood release

Irrfan Khan

Huma Qureshi signs first web series for Netflix

Huma Qureshi

Stars dazzle at the Ambani wedding feast

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput.

I had complete faith in Kangana’s direction, says ‘Manikarnika’ actor Zeeshan Ayyub

Kangana Ranaut and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have worked together in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham