  
Entertainment Bollywood 14 Nov 2022 Veteran actor Krishn ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Veteran actor Krishna suffers cardiac arrest; condition critical

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 14, 2022, 6:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2022, 6:48 pm IST
Veteran Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni (Image: DC)
 Veteran Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, was on Monday admitted to a private super-specialty hospital here for cardiac-related health issues and his condition was stated to be critical.

Krishna (aged about 80 years) was brought to the emergency department of the hospital at 1.15 am on Monday in cardiac arrest, doctors said.

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation, they said.

Krishna's condition was critical and he was being treated on ventilator.

An expert, multi-disciplinary team of doctors was closely monitoring his condition, they said, adding that his family members have been informed about his condition accordingly.

Krishna, whose real name is Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, is known as superstar in the Telugu film industry. He had begun his career in early 1960s and acted in about 350 films in his long career.

Known for his good-nature and courageous decisions, Krishna earned ever-lasting fame with his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi passed away in September this year, while his elder son Ramesh Babu breathed his last in January. His second wife Vijaya Nirmala passed away in June, 2019.

...
Tags: actor krishna, mahesh babu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

There is no confirmation from Karthi (in picture) about the news. It is also learnt that talks are on with actress Deepika Padukone for essaying the heroine role. — DC Image

Karthi roped in for Rajamouli-Mahesh movie?

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan had been a stupendous hit winning applause from viewers outside the country too. The director himself graced the movie’s success meet held at Chicago. — By Arrangement

Rajamouli working on RRR sequel

Actress Shanvi Srivastava reflects on her decade long stint in films (Photo by arrangement)

My journey has been fulfilling: Shanvi Srivastava

Such reunions make our bond strong and gives a sense of belonging, says actor Naresh Vijay Krishna (Photo by arrangement)

Hindi actors join the ‘Class of 80’s reunion



MOST POPULAR

 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
 

Scientists revise 300-year-old system to name bacteria

Scientists devise new naming code for bacteria (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

92-year-old man from Hyderabad writes Ramayana in Dwipada Kavyam

Perepi Mallikarjuna Sharma explicitly used the "Dwipada Kavyam" or couplet metre to narrate and recreate the saga in his own words from Lord Rama's birth to his pattabhishekam. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Modified wood likely to turn transparent to replace glass, say researchers

Wood has components like cellulose, hemicelluloses and lignin, wherein both cellulose and hemicellulose are optically transparent but lignin is optically opaque. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' earns Rs 75 crore in worldwide collection on day one

The first part of the movie released on September 9, 2022. (Photo: Twitter)

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

Vivek Agnihotri

Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79

Veteran actor Arun Bali (Image: PTI)

Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of 'Ram Setu', film to release on Oct 25

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Madhuri says Thank You to fans

Actor Madhuri Dixit. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->