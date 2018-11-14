search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: Deepika gets emotional at ring ceremony after Ranveer goes on his knees

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 14, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally engaged, six years after dating each other.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at an awards ceremony.
 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at an awards ceremony.

The biggest wedding of the year which brings together superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as man and wife is no less than a fairytale. After wooing the fans with their adorable gestures time and again, the much in love couple is finally taking their relationship to the next level and the nation cannot keep calm.

The engagement of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is a story straight out of a fairytale as the couple enchanted everyone with their romance. Ranveer Singh went down on his knees asking for the hand of his lady love at the engagement ceremony at a family dinner. The couple exchanged rings after which Ranveer gave an emotional speech and professed his love for her. An emotional Deepika couldn't hold her emotions and tears started rolling down her cheeks.

 

The couple looked their stylish best as Deepika Padukone donned an off-white dress and Ranveer Singh donned a black suit. Making fairytales a reality, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have got the nation waiting with bated breath to witness the holy union.

...
Tags: deepveer wedding




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra pushed from Independence Day to Christmas 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Tel Aviv for 'Brahmastra'.
 

WhatsApp to delete your data

(Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp)
 

Women more likely to suffer from depression due to obesity than men: study

A study found that high BMI makes people more likely to be depressed (Photo: AFP)
 

To treat or not to treat: Here are the right ways to feed your dog a treat

In order to ensure that you are doing the right thing and treating them the right way, here are some measures to keep in mind. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri banter

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan

Aankhen 2 brings Anees Bazmee, Amitabh Bachchan together

Anees Bazmee

Chintuji wanted all of us to complete our reading together: Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla

How Alia bhatt got hooked to Narcos!

Alia bhatt

Busy Sunny Deol skips film promos

Sunny Deol in a still from Mohalla Assi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham