Entertainment Bollywood 14 Oct 2019 Shahid Kapoor to sta ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey' starring Nani

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
The Hindi remake will be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original Telugu movie, which starred actor Nani.
Shahid Kapoor.
 Shahid Kapoor.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of 'Kabir Singh', is all set to treat his fans with yet another Telugu remake. The star will be next seen in the Hindi version of the Telugu hit 'Jersey'.

The Hindi remake will be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original Telugu movie, which starred actor Nani. It will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and Dil Raju.

 

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. Along with making the announcement, Taran also shared the release date of the film.

Further details regarding the cast and production of the movie are yet to be announced. 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Shahid's last outing 'Kabir Singh' emerged as the biggest hit of 2019 despite the controversies surrounding it. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', 'Kabir Singh' also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.

The Hindi remake of 'Jersey' is slated to release on August 28, next year.

...
Tags: shahid kapoor, nani, jersey, telugu film, jersey remake


Latest From Entertainment

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan to play war hero Arun Khetrapal in Sriram Raghavan's directorial

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar has an Oscar connection!

RJ Devangana

RJ Devangana to host celebrity talk show, deets inside!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Varun Dhawan to play war hero Arun Khetrapal in Sriram Raghavan's directorial

Varun Dhawan.

Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar has an Oscar connection!

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar gets injured while preparing for 'Toofan'; see pic

Farhan Akhtar.

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.

Happy at home

These rumours (of him shifting out) keep recurring once in a while, but as always there’s no truth to it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham