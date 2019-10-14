Entertainment Bollywood 14 Oct 2019 Jacqueline Fernandez ...
Jacqueline Fernandez dines with Victoria Beckham

Published Oct 14, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 2:20 am IST
The two crossed paths at the World of Fashion 2019 Bazaar Capsule dinner in Dubai and were joined by beauty mogul Huda Kattan.
The two crossed paths at the World of Fashion 2019 Bazaar Capsule dinner in Dubai and were joined by beauty mogul Huda Kattan.
 The Murder 2 actress was seen chilling with former Spice Girls singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen in Race 3 and has since then been away from the big screen is currently busy fulfilling other endeavours.

Over the weekend, the Murder 2 actress was seen chilling with former Spice Girls singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

 

The two crossed paths at the World of Fashion 2019 Bazaar Capsule dinner in Dubai and were joined by beauty mogul Huda Kattan. All the ladies dressed in lack made quite an impression.

Not only did Victoria shared the picture but also tagged the Sri Lankan beauty. “Thanks you so much for having me Dubai! Kisses,” wroteVictoria. Whereas for Jacky, it was a night well spent with her heroes. “What a night! With my idols,” captioned Jacqueline.

...
Tags: jacqueline fernandez, victoria beckham


These rumours (of him shifting out) keep recurring once in a while, but as always there’s no truth to it.

Happy at home

Allu Aravind

All(u) in the Family!

Sasha Chettri

From 4G to Operation Gold Fish

Janhvi Kapoor

Era of horror-comedies



