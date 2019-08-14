Entertainment Bollywood 14 Aug 2019 Amitabh Bachchan ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's personalised wishes cheer up Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana

ANI
Published Aug 14, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 9:41 am IST
National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy.
Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.
 Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Mumbai: National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy after the two received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

The couple sent a bouquet of flowers with a note attached wishing both the actors on their big win and adding that there were 'many more to follow'.
While this wonderful wish meant the "world" to the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor, it was nothing less than a National Award to the 'Badhaai Ho' actor.

 

Vicky who won the award for 'Uri' expressed his happiness on an Instagram story where he wrote, "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma'am."

The 31-year-old also received a special wish from singer-songwriter Gurdaas Maan and his wife Manjeet Maan congratulating him on being conferred with the award.

q

Meanwhile, Ayushmann who won the award for 'Badhaai Ho' put out a tweet reading that a praise from the century's greatest actor is nothing less than a National Award in itself.

a

This comes after the National Awards were announced on Friday at a press conference by the awards' jury chairperson Rahul Rawail.

The joy continued for Ayushmann and Vicky as the former's 2018 film 'Andhadhun' bagged the best Hindi film award while the latter's film 'Uri' won the best director award for Aditya Dhar.

...
Tags: amitabh bachchan, vicky kaushal, ayushmann khurrana, uri, andhadhun, national awards, best actor award, amitabh and jaya bachchan


Latest From Entertainment

Bhavaya Chawla.

Bhavaya Chawla shares how fitness is significant force in his life

Hariprriya

Lost in translation!

Sudheer Varma

‘Ranarangam has pushed me’

Apparently, following the elections, they were also supposed to meet the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, but the President did not take any such initiative.

Movie Artiste Association’s never-ending woes!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple insider confirms shock iPhone cancellation

Could the iPhone Pro be a handset that's completely different from the iPhone 11? (iPhone concept: Concept Creator)
 

Watch: Superhero TV Man is leaving free 'old' TVs at people's doorsteps

Doorbell surveillance cameras captured the man, wearing a TV set over his head, laying an older set down on someone's front porch and just walking off.
 

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Madame Tussauds decides to make statue in her honour

Sridevi.
 

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan and Sara’s overseas date

According to a souce close to the actress, Sara and Kartik seemed like a normal couple when they were together.

Arbaaz introduces son to Giorgia

Arbaaz Khan with his girlfriend Giorgia

Janhvi’s ode to Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor

Vicky is a gem, says Ayushmann Khaurrana

Ayushmann Khaurrana

Shakuntala Devi has a great sense of humour: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham